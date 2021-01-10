Menu
Baby joy for Laura Geitz with 'lockdown princess'

by Nathan Edwards
10th Jan 2021
FORMER Queensland Firebirds and Australian Netball Captain Laura Geitz has welcomed her third child today, calling the new arrival "our little lockdown princess".

The Gold Medal Australian Diamonds great took to Instagram Saturday evening to share the birth of her daughter Billie May Gilbride with husband Mark.

"Our little lockdown princess … joined us in the early hours of the morning and is every inch of perfection," she posted.


Billie was shown in the hands of both Mum and Dad but appears to not have met her two older brothers Barney and Frank just yet.

"Feeling so blessed to have a beautiful, healthy little lady". She added.

The healthy birth comes after Geitz told the Courier-Mail in June last year that the family was "very excited" to be expanding to a third child and that it's a dream of hers to "have a house full of kids".

"I love the idea of having a big family, and that's not to say it's not challenging and busy and all the rest. But there's nothing better than having little ones around."

Laura Geitz at home with sons Barney 3 and Frank 1. Pic Peter Wallis
"It was a dream of mine to have a house full of kids and watch them grow and be great friends."

She also revealed that her and oldest son Barney thought "mummy" was going to have a 3rd boy at first but kept the sex of Billie a secret to today's big reveal.

"He looks at me and says, 'Yes mummy definitely another baby, your belly is looking big'," she admitted.

On the potential of having three children under four, Geitz laughed: "It'll be nice to have the hecticness. I love being busy. I just keep telling myself it'll be fine."

Originally published as Baby joy for Laura Geitz with 'lockdown princess'

