Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

‘Baby on board’: Amanda Bynes is pregnant

by Alex Heigl
18th Mar 2020 2:53 PM

 

THEIR timing couldn't be better.

Amanda Bynes and her fiance, Paul Michael, are apparently pregnant, if the picture of an ultrasound with Bynes' name on it that Michael posted to Instagram is indeed legitimate.

"Baby in the making," Michael, who, whimsically, goes by "tatted818heavy" on the social network, wrote. Accompanying the ultrasound is the same pic of the couple that Bynes posted last week after their engagement ended.

Amanda Bynes is expecting a baby.
Amanda Bynes is expecting a baby.

Bynes, 33, and Michael seemingly broke up weeks after their engagement - which she announced over Valentine's Day weekend - in early March. Bynes' mother, Lynn Bynes, who currently controls the former actress' finances and affairs, reportedly won't legally permit her to marry Michael.

Bynes was then ordered into a psychiatric facility, which Michael later claimed was "a residential treatment, which is called inpatient," but not a hospital.

Speaking exclusively to Page Six a week ago, Michael said that the pair are very much still together, claiming their Instagrams were hacked. "She's doing really well, besides anxiety and trauma," he said.

Amanda Bynes with Channing Tatum in ‘She’s The Man’.
Amanda Bynes with Channing Tatum in ‘She’s The Man’.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
amanda bynes celebrity instagram movie star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Cash is king’: Pandemic perfect time for roadworks, says MP

        premium_icon ‘Cash is king’: Pandemic perfect time for roadworks, says MP

        News LISTER explains his solution to the Southern Downs downturn.

        Farmers shaken by cancellations, according to show steward

        premium_icon Farmers shaken by cancellations, according to show steward

        News THE ‘disappointing’ turn stole the opportunity for Southern Downs farmers to...

        Warwick police crackdown on stockpiling madness

        premium_icon Warwick police crackdown on stockpiling madness

        News HYSTERIA leaves shopkeepers concerned for their safety.

        Netball dreams crushed during disease disaster

        premium_icon Netball dreams crushed during disease disaster

        Sport CORONAVIRUS has rained on the parade of Warwick netballers, bringing to a halt the...