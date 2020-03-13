Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ciarran Stott stripped down in a clip from the Bachelor in Paradise trailer.
Ciarran Stott stripped down in a clip from the Bachelor in Paradise trailer.
TV

Bach star gets naked in Paradise trailer

by Bronte Coy
13th Mar 2020 9:08 AM

The first crop of ex-Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants heading to Paradise for a second shot of reality TV love have been revealed.

This year's season, which has already been filmed in Fiji, will feature Timm Hanly, 27, Ciarran Stott, 25, and Jamie Doran, 39, who all appeared in Angie Kent's 2019 season of The Bachelorette.

 

View this post on Instagram

Feeling right at home here in byron...

A post shared by Timm Hanly (@timmhanly) on

Timm and Ciarran's larrikin antics won over Australia last year, while firefighter Jamie was labelled a "stage-five clinger".

Abbie Chatfield, 24, who was Matt Agnew's runner-up in the most recent Bachelor season, has been named, along with former castmate Helena Sauzier, 25, who came fourth.

 

(From left) Ciarran, Abbie, Timm, Brittany and Jamie all feature on the promotional poster.
(From left) Ciarran, Abbie, Timm, Brittany and Jamie all feature on the promotional poster.

 

View this post on Instagram

No wonder I get neck pain smh

A post shared by Helena Sauzier (@helenasauzier) on

Brittany Hockley, 30, who was famously dumped by Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins in the 2018 season, is also heading to Paradise.

 

In the first trailer released by Ten, Ciarran can be seen entering the resort naked with just grapes covering his manhood after Abbie was heard telling producers she was interested in him.

 

Ciarran makes a cheeky entrance.
Ciarran makes a cheeky entrance.

 

Abbie made it clear in the trailer she was attracted to Ciarran.
Abbie made it clear in the trailer she was attracted to Ciarran.

But in another scene, a brunette - who appears to be Brittany - can be seen sharing a passionate moment with him at the beach.

 

Ciarran can be seen kissing someone in the trailer.
Ciarran can be seen kissing someone in the trailer.

Ciarran is later seen storming off from a dinner party, exclaiming at an unidentified castmate: "I'm f***ing going!"

Bachelor in Paradise is set to air later this year on Ten.

More Stories

Show More
bachelor in paradise 2020 entertainment tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pandemic looms large over Warwick agricultural industry

        premium_icon Pandemic looms large over Warwick agricultural industry

        Rural COVID-19 is already disrupting operations of exporters such as John Dee, but new calculations predict greater challenges to come.

        SDRC RESPONDS: “Completely rejects” claims of bullying

        premium_icon SDRC RESPONDS: “Completely rejects” claims of bullying

        News ACCUSATIONS that workplace harassment led to the apparent suicide of a late...

        VOTE NOW: Warwick’s cutest dog

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Warwick’s cutest dog

        News FROM sombrero wearers to farm pups, Warwick sure does have some cute dogs, but...

        Spark of inspiration launches new brewery

        premium_icon Spark of inspiration launches new brewery

        News A Southern Downs family business is set to take beers back to a ‘country flavour’...