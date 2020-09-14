Bachelor Matt Agnew is unrecognisable

Matt Agnew had hearts racing during his season of The Bachelor last year, but the well-kept astrophysicist is looking a little different these days.

The Melbourne local has been in coronavirus lockdown during Victoria's second wave restrictions, so personal grooming isn't top of his to-do list.

With his normally clean-shaven face covered in stubble, noticeable smile lines and what may even be a pimple on his forehead, Agnew posted the carefree selfie in support of R U OK? day.

Under iso life, the ex-Bachelor is hardly recognisable.



The star left fans shocked at his appearance, who are used to seeing the clean-cut 33-year-old, with glasses to complete his 'hot scientist' look.

"Geez you have changed," one fan wrote in the comments section.

"You don't look the same," said another.

"You look different today," another fan mused.

However, Agnew wasn't always the sharp-dressed man we saw on The Bachelor. The reality star has always favoured a more relaxed look.

This is how fans are used to seeing the ‘nerdy’ Bachelor.

Before he was The Bachelor, he kept things casual, rarely seen in a tuxedo and clean-shaven face.

Matt Agnew has always kept his style low-key.



Agnew has not been linked to anybody romantically since his public split with winner Chelsie McLeod, 28.

Chelsie McLeod with Matt Agnew.

The couple announced their split only two months following the finale air date.

Later, Chelsie hinted on social media that it was not her decision to break up.

However, in February this year, Agnew opened up about the split that had everybody talking.

Talking on comedian Rosie Waterland's podcast, Just The Gist, Agnew said the split left him devastated.

"That's life and that's dating, and relationships sometimes they don't work out but it's an experience," he said.

"You do try and find whatever positive things you can find from it but the experience certainly helped me grow as a person."

He also revealed he was so anxious about backlash he couldn't bring himself to release a statement.

"I was dreading it. I put together my words and they were something I gave a lot of thought to make sure I was conveying my feelings correctly," he said.

"I actually got a friend to post it because I couldn't do it myself.

"I didn't want to deal with comments, I didn't want to deal with DMs and all that, and I'm really glad I did.

"Everyone says don't read it (the comments), and you can do it 99 per cent of the time, but you have that one per cent, that one moment of weakness and you read something and you completely capitulate."

Originally published as Bachelor Matt Agnew is unrecognisable