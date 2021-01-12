BACK IN SADDLE: Cowboys gallop into 2021 with race day

Warwick Cowboys president Dayne Barrett and Warwick Turf Club president Phil Grant are ready for this weekend's Warwick Cowboys Race Day.

TWO of the community’s biggest sporting clubs will get their 2021 seasons off to a galloping start this weekend at the Warwick Cowboys TAB Race Day.

The Warwick Turf Club will host the rugby league association’s major fundraiser for the third consecutive year on Saturday, January 16, with the six-card event promising plenty of action.

Keen punters can head to the Calcutta at the Cowboys clubhouse from 6pm on Friday, January 15.

After the cancellation of the 2020 TRL season, Cowboys president Dayne Barrett said this year’s race day would be more important than ever in bringing the community together.

“It’s an important day for us to kick the year off, get everyone together, and have a good time at a community event while helping support the Turf Club,” Mr Barrett said.

“From a club point of view, it’s also the first time we’ll have the opportunity to have an event with the women’s field team in it.

“One of the major things we want to do this year as well is support our sponsors who were on board last year, but we really couldn’t give too much back, so we hope we can make up for that this year.”

Mr Barrett emphasised one of the most important moments of the day would be the memorial race dedicated to Basil Nolan Jnr, “celebrating the life” of one of the club’s greats.

Turf Club president Phil Grant agreed the ever-popular event would likely bring in big numbers.

“It’s in line with the Magic Millions race day in Brisbane, so we think it’ll be a good day for us because there’s a lot of people out and about hoping to have a bet,” Mr Grant said.

“We’re hoping it’ll be a day for the Cowboys to all come together and get ready to start their football season, and hopefully it’ll be the start of a good year for everybody.”

Tickets are $22 for adults, $10 for children aged 12-17, and free for children under 12.

Pre-booking is essential. Click here to book.

