BACK IN SADDLE: Horse Trials celebrates first 2020 event

GAINING CLEARANCE: The Warwick Horse Trials’ event will see riders from across the state come to town to compete. Picture: contributed

HORSES: One of Warwick’s biggest equestrian clubs is finally back in the saddle and counting down to their first major event of the year.

On August 29 and 30, the Warwick Horse Trials and DRB Floats event will see almost 200 riders from across the state compete in dressage, cross country, and show jumping at the Morgan Park facility.

Club president Tracey Sexton said she was thrilled to finally have an event going ahead, despite the uncertainty of renewed border closures and ongoing restrictions.

“Everybody’s just desperate for an event, because they haven’t had anywhere to compete or take their young horses out,” Sexton said.

“Our first event in March was cancelled about two weeks out due to the restrictions, so this is our first official one of the year.

“We’ve lost about 12 competitors from NSW, because they can no longer travel here, but we’ll still be alright.”

Spectators, volunteers, and other non-essential staff will be unable to attend this first event in accordance with the Horse Trials’ COVID-Safe plan.

However, Sexton hoped a successful August event will enable the club to find its feet and plan an even bigger comeback for their next meet in November.

“(August is) going to be big, or at least very busy – it’s probably no bigger than a normal competition, but not being able to have volunteers or spectators will just make it a little bit tougher for us,” she said.

“We usually have four major events a year, so only just getting our first in is a bit of a setback, but that’s just the way it’s gone.

“It’s just great to be able to have something on, and we’ve got fingers crossed we’ll be able to start planning for November soon enough.”

