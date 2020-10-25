BACK IN SADDLE: Warwick Campdraft revives local sport

Warwick Rodeo president Peel Tribe competing in the Maiden Novice draft at the 2020 Warwick Campdraft. Photo: Jessica Paul

NEITHER the cancellation of the annual rodeo nor a rain deluge could keep the hundreds of competitors and spectators away from the 2020 Warwick Campdraft.

The one-day event was the first time campdrafters took to the Warwick arena this year, renewing this town’s zeal for the sport.

Filled with Warwick Show and Rodeo Society members, volunteers, and then local competitors, the event welcomed 250 competitors across four drafts.

Taking in all the action from the sidelines, Show president Gerard O’Leary said he was thrilled to see the Warwick arena come alive once more.

“We’re glad we had the arena done up, so we could still have competitors in the wet conditions,” Mr O’Leary said.

“It’s great to see so many riders out there and putting on a strong competition, especially after the year we’ve had.”

Across novice, maiden, junior, and juvenile drafts, the Warwick event saw a number of competitors from the region land a podium finish.

Tamara Peters competing at the Warwick Campdraft. Photo: Jessica Paul

For the full placings, see the list below:

Magnat Livestock Novice Draft:

1st place – Kellie Bond riding Silver Acres

2nd place – Brett Welsh on Annie’s Gift

3rd place – Emily Banks on Lethal Sandbadger

Grants Stockyards Maiden Draft:

1st place – Jaime Gray riding Pip

2nd place – Anna Smith on Dragon Acres

3rd place – Bruce Coulthard on Sylvester

Navaho Trailers Junior Draft:

1st place – Jessica Bateman riding Seranade

2nd place – Matilda Bostock on Brigalow

3rd place – Hugh Attow on Zorro and Chaylee Buryn on Gidgee Eyes

Navaho Trailers Juvenile Draft:

1st place – Kash Turner riding Country Life

2nd place – Toby Usher on Lethal Sandbadger

3rd place – Charlotte Widderick on Let’s Dance

Most steers throughout the day were provided by Wickham’s Farm.