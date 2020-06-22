BACK IN THE SADDLE: Polocrosse officials wait on response

BACK TO WORK: Training will resume this weekend for Warwick’s polocrosse players, after weeks on the sideline.

POLOCROSSE: After almost three months on the sideline, Warwick’s polocrosse players will resume training this weekend.

Groups of no more than 20 will be allowed to enter the Morgan Park facility on Sunday after coronavirus restrictions halted play in March.

Warwick Polocrosse president Les Fraser said he was hopeful players would be eager to return to the training arena.

“We’ll start on Sunday and see what sort of response we get,” he said.

“If it’s big, we’ll try for two days after that.

“I think we will (get quite a few people), we have quite a few players very keen to start doing something.”

The club, which has 90 active and 40 social members, typically host two major carnivals in a regular competition season.

Fraser said the fate of Warwick’s Rose Bowl Championship, held in August, remained unclear with a further easing of restrictions needed.

“At each of our carnivals, we could have in the vicinity of 500 to 600 competitors and then there would be support staff and spectators,” he said.

“For us to run any sort of event, we’d have to open it up to 500 or 1000 people.

“Hopefully by September it’ll be opened up.”

With junior, senior and master’s teams at the club, Fraser said there was the potential for the competition season to be extended.

“It could go ahead in a revised capacity. It all depends on the interest that comes in the next three or four weeks,” he said.

“They might try and extend it out to the end of October if they need to.

“There could be a few challenges with a revised probably. We’d have to check with what we would clash with at Morgan Park.”