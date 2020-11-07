BACK ON TRACK: Christmas tourists flock to Warwick

ON THE ROAD: Travellers from across Queensland and NSW are flocking to Warwick and its surrounds for their Christmas holidays. Photo: file

ON THE ROAD: Travellers from across Queensland and NSW are flocking to Warwick and its surrounds for their Christmas holidays. Photo: file

WARWICK camping sites have renewed cause to celebrate, as an early influx of Christmas holiday bookings buoys a sector decimated by travel restrictions.

The region’s prolonged drought, devastating bushfire season and the coronavirus pandemic have for months kept the Warwick accommodation sector from getting back on its feet.

These summer holidays look set to bring relief for many operators and Lake Leslie Tourist Park owners Adam and Caroline Bennett said it could prove more successful than their stellar October long weekend.

“On paper, everything’s looking great. We still have plenty of room for extra cabin and powered site bookings, and we look set to get an influx in the unpowered camping sites as well,” Mr Bennett said.

“We’ve always been a family-oriented park, but having said that we still get couples, singles, and quite a mixture of all the generations, so to speak.

“It’s good with our borders being open to NSW and being able to take those bookings for Christmas, because a good percentage of our accommodation is from over the border.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday announced Queensland would not reopen to Victorian travellers until at least the end of the month.

Despite the pushback, Rose City Caravan Park owner Michelle Cox said intrastate holiday-makers’ renewed interest in their own backyard would be enough to sustain Warwick busineses.

“This season is looking to be busier than previous years, and I’m hoping we might have the (Victorian) border open in early December, which could bring a mad flurry of travellers,” Mrs Cox said.

“Last month was tough missing the rodeo, but even having new ride days and competitions at Morgan Park has been enough to keep us well afloat.

“The recent rain gives us hope for a busier-than-usual summer too – as soon as the grass greens up, people are in a much better frame of mind.”