BACK ON TRACK: What Term 3 holds for Warwick children

ON GOOD TERMS: We’ve rounded up all of Warwick’s school-based and extra-curricular activities awaiting your child this term. Picture: SolStock

ON GOOD TERMS: We’ve rounded up all of Warwick’s school-based and extra-curricular activities awaiting your child this term. Picture: SolStock

TERM 3 promises to be the best this year for Warwick school students and their parents, with easing coronavirus restrictions enabling the return of dozens of after-school activities.

Check out the list below to find out which fun extra-curriculars you can enrol your child in.

Splash their way to pool safety

After months of the pool’s closure, WIRAC is now taking enrolments for their Term 3 “Learn to Swim” program.

Meeting their reopening deadline, the lessons will run for 10 weeks, kicking off on Monday, July 13.

The hydrotherapy pool will also be reopening on this same date, though WIRAC members must book an timeslot beforehand.

For more information or to enrol your little one, give WIRAC a call on 4661 7955.

Dance up a storm

Warwick’s up-and-coming ballerinas are also in luck heading into Term 3, with both schools resuming their normal timetables for Term 3.

The Dance Centre, located on Wood St, said they will resume their usual classes from Monday, July 13.

However, their COVID Safe Plan and social distancing requirements mean parents will still be asked to spend limited time in the waiting area before or after classes.

For more information or to enrol, call The Dance Centre on 0439 757 715.

Classes at the Inverness Highland Dance Studio on Gertrude St will also be available to any budding highland dancers this term.

For more information or to sign up, contact the studio on 0419 653 017.

Get back on field

With easing restrictions, the start of Term 3 will also see the return of many sports for young athletes.

Junior hockey will resume this weekend on July 11, with Warwick Hockey Association calling out for players of all ages, particularly 12 and 13-year-olds.

Up-and-coming golfers are also in high demand, with the Warwick Golf Club relaunching their My Golf junior program for kids aged five to 12 years.

Junior rugby union will also be kicking off this season, with the girls’ Rugby Sevens side to resume on July 18 and the boys’ union side on August 1.

Parents are also in line to receive $150 FairPlay vouchers through to November to help them get their kids back into community sport, with clubs such as the Warwick Netball Association and Warwick Gymnastics Club still on the lookout for new members.

Junior soccer is also set to resume over the coming weeks, with the U16s/17s on Saturday and the rest of the junior league on July 19.

Refine their inner artist

Art and craft activities will remain somewhat limited by coronavirus restrictions for the near future.

The Warwick Library will keep their kid-friendly Storytime sessions in their current online format for now, which can be accessed via their Facebook page each week.

The Warwick Art Gallery also advised their Youth Art Open Studio Program, which usually runs in conjunction with the school calendar, won’t resume until Term 4.

In the meantime, the gallery’s website offers plenty of at-home activities to help their child express their artistic talent.

Have fun at school

In line with easing coronavirus restrictions, school sport carnivals will resume at most levels toward the end of Term 3.

While inter-school sport remains at each school’s discretion, the Darling Downs Regional Sport committee worked with Queensland School Sport to define an interim calendar for the remainder of 2020 district and regional sporting events.

Many of the town’s high schools, including Warwick Christian College and Scots PGC College, have also confirmed their Year 12 formals will go ahead at the end of the year.