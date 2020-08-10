Back-to-back wet weekends offer Warwick renewed hope

WET WEEKEND: Warwick’s wet and windy conditions last weekend are set to return to the region by Saturday. Picture: Bianca Hrovat

WARWICK received only a drizzle of the 50mm of rain predicted for last weekend, but a wet August could still be on the cards, according to Bureau of Meteorology’s latest forecast.

From Friday through to Sunday, Warwick rain gauges collected an average of 15mm, though isolated areas to the north of the city saw almost double those totals with 25 to 30mm.

Warwick beef farmer Norma Scotney said the winter rains were already significantly better than last year, though they were by no means drought-breaking.

“We got about 20mm over the weekend, which has greened up the grass a bit and put a bit of water in the tanks,” Mrs Scotney said.

“We’ve had a fairly good winter with a bit of feed and water, when this time last year it was a bit hard to tell the difference between the road and the paddocks, they were so dry.

“We could use a lot more rain with summer coming in, of course, but every little bit helps.”

According to BOM meteorologist Peter Markworth, Warwick could see some residual rain today before a new trough brings a further eight to 15mm to the region at the end of the week.

“For Warwick, (the rain is) mostly going to be on Saturday, with a slight chance of some late Friday,” he said.

“We’re expecting drizzly and rainy conditions this weekend, with a potential few storm cells embedded in that cloud pattern as well.”

Despite this morning’s cool and gusty start, Mr Markworth added Warwick would see maximums of 25C by midweek before cooling down again with the new rain.

