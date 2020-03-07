Back-to-back wins for Condamine Cup champions

THIRD TIME LUCKY: Maryvale makes it three in a row.

IT was third time lucky for Maryvale at the Condamine Cup today when the back-to-back champions took out the hotly contested title against the Colts at Slade Park.

The team defied a soggy season, plagued by washouts, to nab a score of 64 to 206, wrapping up the final game hours earlier than expected.

Maryvale captain Paul Bourke said their performance exceeded his expectations.

“This is our third win in a row so we’re pretty stoked,” he said.

“I really didn’t think we’d get them out at that score, I thought no way we would.”

Repeated delays to the cricket season caused concern among players who thought the downtime could have damaged their final performance.

“I thought going into today we were a bit under done because we hadn’t played for so long,” Bourke said.

“This was the first game we’ve played since Australia Day!”

Warwick Cricket Association president Dave Walker had a standout performance, bowling six wickets for 14 runs.

“It’s a pretty big deal,” Bourke said.

“He bowled really well, he was my man of the match.”

Longstanding player Mitch Bourke played an instrumental role in Maryvale’s third win in three years, batting 59.

The final score came to 9 for 64 with 22 overs, with Maryvale ahead by 28 overs.

As the teams retired to the bar, Bourke said he looked forward to winning again next year.

“It’s been a lot of hard work this season to get here,” he said.

“But we just went out and tried to win every game, and that’s what will be doing next season.”