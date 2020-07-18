BACK WITH BITE: Redbacks ready for first game

ON-FIELD ACTION: Redbacks co-captain Tyhe Clarkson (in possession) said he was excited for the new leadership challenge. Picture: contributed

AUSSIE RULES: After a months-long off-season during the coronavirus pandemic, the Warwick Redbacks are finally within 24 hours of the first bounce of 2020.

The Darling Downs AFL season officially kicked off last week, though Warwick drew the first bye so will take the field for the first time in tomorrow’s home game against Coolaroo.

Head coach Phil Cooney said his team was “pumped” to be back in the game and put months of individual and group training into practice.

“Everything’s as good as it can be – we picked a team last night and we finalised it this morning, so they’re all aware of what’s what and we’re pretty well organised,” Cooney said.

“We haven’t got our full-strength team due to family commitments, injuries and the like, but we’ve got a pretty strong team to field against Coolaroo.

“There’s a great sense of camaraderie among the group and most know each other pretty well, so everyone’s pretty keen to have their shot at the title.”

Cooney said his Redbacks will likely have a tough first game against 2019 runners-up Coolaroo, but remained confident in his side’s ability and longevity this season.

“It’ll be a good yardstick for us tomorrow – it’s always good to face a tough team first up, and see where your boys are at,” he said.

“It hasn’t been a matter of having to drag them out to training or anything though – there’s a fair bit of commitment out there, a love for the game, and pride for the club.

“We hope we can just keep marching on and give a solid performance throughout the season, and we’re only too happy to put on that free entertainment for the Warwick community.”

Voted in as this seasons’ co-captain alongside Andrew Bardsley, Tyhe Clarkson said he was excited for the new leadership challenge.

“I’ve been vice-captain for most years that I’ve been out here, so not new to leadership sort of thing, but it’s an honour to run out as captain with Bards,” Clarkson said.

The Warwick Redbacks will play Coolaroo today at Roddies Oval, with the first bounce at 2.30pm.