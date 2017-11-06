News

Backing a once a year winner

GOOD TIP: Basil Stewart has been enjoying a punt on the Melbourne Cup for many years.
ONCE an enthusiastic punter, these days Basil Stewart saves his pennies for a yearly dabble on the race that stops the nation.

The 83-year-old even went to the big race about 30 years ago, but didn't think too much of it.

"Once was enough, I could barely move at Flemington,” he said.

"It took ages to get to put a bet on, it was two steps forward and two steps back.

"I went home after the Cup ran.”

Mr Stewart said he remembered his mum won a Melbourne Cup raffle in 1946.

"She was scared to tell Dad she'd bought a ticket,” he said. "But she certainly told him when she won.”

Mr Stewart and wife Lorraine will spend the afternoon among mates at the Warwick Senior Citizens Centre.

"There always a great atmosphere and excitement, wherever you are,” he said.

"And hopefully I'll have backed a winner.”

