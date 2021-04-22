Backyard UFO sighting: Podcast reveals Bundaberg encounter

For Kade Moir, an interest in the paranormal has been a lifelong fascination.

The presenter of "Believe: Paranormal & UFO Podcast" says he became fascinated with paranormal encounters as a child after hearing that his father had once seen famous ghost ship the Flying Dutchman.

Describing himself as "one of those weird kids" who'd be found in the library looking for books on the Bermuda Triangle, Mr Moir says he grew up at a time when shows like the X-Files were popular, further fuelling his interest in the unknown.

"It's something I've always been interested in," he said.

Mr Moir started his podcast two years ago with the aim of sharing more Australian stories of the extraordinary.

"No one in Australia was doing this kind of podcast," he said.

While he has a vetting process to ensure people don't come to him with made-up yarns, Mr Moir says he's found himself with so many tales of the unknown that he's got a backlog of podcast episodes just waiting to go online.

His episodes feature everything from UFOs to ghosts and encounters with yowies.

Mr Moir says a shift in perception has been happening with paranormal encounters, but there's still often a lot of judgment for those who talk about their experiences.

"I've had doctors and surgeons come on the podcast and they stay anonymous," he said, adding that stigma often made it hard for professionals and officers of the law to speak openly.

"That's the main reason I do this show," the Cairns-based producer said.

"I want to give these people a voice.

"It's almost therapeutic, because a lot of them have held on to these stories for 10 or 20 years."

Mr Moir said one of the biggest points of his podcast was to focus not just on the experience itself, but on the "experiencer".

"We really do focus on the emotional impacts of these events," he said.

One such event was the 2012 encounter experienced by a Bundaberg woman at her home in Moore Park.

"It had such a profound effect on her," Mr Moir said.

"She just sees her life differently now."

The sighting was one of a number of UFOs reported in the region at the time.

Speaking on the podcast, the woman called Wendy recalled the night she was outside with a friend when she witnessed a strange object in the night's sky.

"It's such an amazing experience, I get tongue-tied," Wendy says on the podcast.

Wendy says early in the day she'd started to feel telepathic messages of love and didn't know what was happening until the encounter that night.

One of the messages was "look out over the planes" and she saw birds flying in a triangle formation over the sugarcane field.

"I went 'oh well, that's amazing, that's cool and that's the end of it'," she said.

But that night Wendy and her friend got out to look at a meteor shower, sitting out by a fire.

"Out sort of facing east, this red light came in and it went big and went little and I didn't say anything and my friend said to me 'did you see that?' and I said 'yeah I saw that'."

Wendy said the UFO then changed shapes and colours.

"We were sitting there like 'it's coming towards us'.

"It basically was moving side to side, exactly as the birds were earlier that day. It wasn't a plane because of the way it was moving and turning."

Wendy described it as somewhat black and metallic and triangular, with no noise.

"It was probably about the size of a station wagon type thing, floating just above the trees," she said.

Wendy said she and her friend were crying and amazed by what they saw.

She said as it moved away, blue flames shot out of the UFO and it quickly moved away and turned into something that looked like a star.

Wendy said it was then she sat down to process what had happened, and turned around to find her young daughter behind her, who had been sleeping in the house.

"She said 'don't worry mummy, they'll come back'."

"I still wonder how she made it there without getting upset."

