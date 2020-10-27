Menu
A Warwick man rolled his car a number of times after becoming distracted while rolling a cigarette.
News

BAD DRIVERS: Frightening crashes and drug drivers

Kerri Moore
27th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
THE Warwick magistrate told Luke Raymond Hain he was lucky he didn’t kill himself or someone else when he crashed his car while trying to roll a cigarette.

The 27-year-old said he took his eyes off the road “for a split second” while driving to work along a narrow section of Pikedale Rd on September 3.

When he looked up his car had left the road before hitting a culvert and rolling several times, the Warwick Magistrates Court heard.

Hain was taken to hospital as a result.

Magistrate Julian Noud told the Warwick man he considered his offending quite serious and it was lucky the end result wasn’t a tragic one.

“It is very fortunate Mr Hain, in the circumstances of what happened that day, that no one was killed or seriously injured,” he said.

Hain pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, two counts of unlicensed driving, and one each of driving a car that was unregistered and uninsured.

Hain told the court he drove that day despite not having a licence because he didn’t want to let down his boss.

Mr Noud placed Hain on probation for six months and disqualifed him from driving for six months.

KILLARNEY woman Donna Ann Maree Lambert admits she had fallen of the wagon when found driving with meth in her system.
The 46-year-old was stopped on the New England Highway on November 14 last year, where she had a positive drug test.
Lambert told the Warwick Magistrates Court she went through 12 months of rehab after a previous disqualification and was doing well until the death of her mother.

She said she was focused on improving her life and was running a decluttering and organising business.
She pleaded guilty to drug driving and was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Andrew Phillip Jobson said the boredom of being unable to work led him down a path of drug use.

The Warwick man was nabbed drug driving along Wood St in September, his third offence in two years.

Jobson, who represented himself in court, told the court he had “smoked a doobie the night before to help me sleep”.

He pleaded guilty to drug driving and was fined $800 and disqualified for six months.

Vicki Anne Drake said getting nabbed for drug driving was the “kick in the butt I needed” to quit smoking marijuana.

The 44-year-old Eukey woman told police she had smoked marijuana the night before she was stopped on Freestone Rd in August.

She was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

No conviction was recorded.

Danielle O’Brien has been taken off the road for a month after being nabbed with meth in her system.

The 38-year-old was stopped on Gore St on June 27.

She pleaded guilty to drug driving and was also fined $350.

Warwick Daily News

