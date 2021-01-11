Menu
CAUGHT OUT: Drivers were caught at Leslie Dam at on Horsman Rd this weekend.
News

BAD DRIVERS: Warwick hoons busted on weekend ride

Tessa Flemming
11th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
POLICE have nabbed a string of people for hooning offences, with one even allegedly caught driving dangerously with a passenger in their ute tray.

On Sunday, police say a 34-year-old Warwick man was caught doing burnouts and power slides on the boating ramp at Leslie Dam.

According to acting Sergeant Christopher Roulston, the Holden Commodore driver had a “person travelling in the tray of the ute” while performing the dangerous stunts.

He was issued a ticket for wilfully starting a motor vehicle or driving in way that makes unnecessary noise or smoke, and for driving while unlicensed.

His car was immobilised for 90 days.

Police also nabbed another alleged dangerous driver on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old Warwick man charged with hooning on Horsman Rd while more than twice the legal limit.

According to Sgt Roulston, the man had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.138.

He was also issued a ticket for hooning offences, as well as failing to display his L-plate and unregistered driving.

His car was also immobilised for 90 days.

It comes as plans for a hugely requested burnout pad are negotiated at the Warwick Dragway.

Warwick Daily News

