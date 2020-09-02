BAD EMPLOYEES: CCTV catches workers stealing

Two people have fronted Warwick court and pleaded guilty to stealing from their bosses.

DISHONEST employees are finding themselves dragged before the courts after their bosses bust them stealing on the job.

Erin Alyce McLaughlin was caught on CCTV footage fleecing her employer at the Yangan Cash and Carry out of $123 worth of goods.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 23-year-old took food from the hotbox, five cans of Red Bull energy drinks, and bottles of Coke and water.

She also stuffed a pack of cigarettes down her pants.

After her boss contacted police, McLaughlin declined to be interviewed and a subsequent search of her Warwick home uncovered 1g of marijuana, four bongs and other items used in connection with drug use.

Defence lawyer Phil Crook told the court his client suffered a “lapse of judgment” and intended to pay it back but did not have the money.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing by clerks and servants and one each of possesing drugs and utensils.

She was fined $250 and ordered to pay $123.50 in restitution. She will also complete a drug diversion program.

In an unrelated incident, Simon Ian Brisotto helped himself to a work torch but didn’t make it off site before he was busted.

The 32-year-old was working at the John Dee loading area when he took the torch and sat it outside the roller door. He drove to the area after finishing his shift and put the torch in his car but was caught out when another staff member confronted him.

Brisotto initially denied taking it but CCTV confirmed the theft and the torch was found in his car.

Mr Crook also represented Brisotto and said the 32-year-old was dealing with a tragic family death at the time and was not in a right state of mind.

Brisotto also pleaded guilty to possessing 5.3g of marijuana and drug utensils.

The Yangan man was fined $800.