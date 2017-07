A Warwick man has earned a court date after swearing at police.

A 20-YEAR-OLD Warwick man has learned the hard way after allegedly swearing at police.

He was pulled over by police at the corner of Palmerin and Victoria Sts today at 10.15am for a random breath test and licence check.

Police say the man wasn't happy at being pulled over and continued to swear at police after being warned to stop.

The man is due to face Warwick Magistrates Court on August 2 charged with public nuisance.