BAD NEIGHBOURS: Spats spilling over into courtroom

Neighbourly disputes are ending up in the courtrooms and even costing some offenders their freedom. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Neighbourly disputes are ending up in the courtrooms and even costing some offenders their freedom. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

UNNEIGHBOURLY behaviour has spilled over the backyard fence and into the Warwick courtrooms in past weeks.

Two men have been sentenced after their spats with neighbours saw them charged with criminal offences and brought before the courts.

Allan Lloyd Stewart spent four hours in the Warwick watch-house after two outbursts with his next-door neighbour.

The Warwick Magistrates Court the 47-year-old swung a golf club at the other man as they exchanged verbal blows over their fence.

The club did not hit the other man, who the court heard “moved back quickly” to avoid being struck.

After being charged over the incident, Stuart was released on bail, with a condition to not contact the other man.

On August 5 police were called to Stuart’s home after reports he was yelling abuse at his neighbour.

The court heard Stuart goaded the other man, calling him a “f---ing c--” and making references to his sex life.

He pleaded guilty to common assault and breaching bail.

Magistrate Julian Noud chastised the man on his “undignified” actions and fined him $500.

No conviction was recorded.

In an unrelated incident, Stephen Andrew Nixon became so incensed by a neighbour’s barking dog that police were forced to intervene.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard that on June 26, Nixon went to the other man’s home and banged on the door to complain about the dog.

The situation escalated and the court heard Nixon went “aggressively” to the other man and attempted to flick his hat off him.

The other man reported this was not the first time such a confrontation had occurred.

When police arrived, the 61-year-old fashion designer turned his anger to police, getting in the officers’ faces, calling them ”c---s” and then pushing past them and saying “have a look at this f---ing” dog.

Police reported his breath smelled of alcohol at the time.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine told the court her client acted out of “sheer and total frustration” after enduring constant barking from the dog, which he said was frequently caged.

Nixon pleaded guilty to public nuisance and was fined $300.

No conviction was recorded.