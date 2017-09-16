Baffling decision leaves residents scratching heads

The decision to stage carpet bowls in a venue without a wheelchair ramp left residents stunned.

AN OVERSIGHT has left Warwick residents scratching their heads.

The carpet bowls event for Disability Action Week was held at the St Mary's Indoor Bowls Hall, however there was just one problem.

The venue doesn't possess a wheelchair ramp.

Residents took to social media to vent their disappointment at the lack of thought behind the choice of venue.

Disability support worker Sue Cook said the situation was an unfortunate one.

"It seems like an oversight that wasn't looked into,” Mrs Cook said.

Mrs Cook was told that she would have to use the back steps to get her clients into the premises.

"I wasn't able to help my client up the stairs on my own,” she said.

"I needed someone there just in case my client fell down the stairs.

"If they fell stumbled down the stairs it could've ended very badly.

"The wheelchair was also quite heavy to have to take up the stairs.”

No mention was made on advertising for the event that St Mary's Indoor Bowls Hall did not possess a wheelchair ramp.

"There would be nothing worse if you were on your own in a wheelchair to find out on the day that there was no wheelchair ramp,” she said.

"It seems as though there was no thought put into where they were holding the event.

"People should've been informed beforehand.”