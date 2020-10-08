No bail for ex-tennis pro accused of strangling pregnant lady

Disgraced match-fixing former tennis pro Isaac Frost was denied bail at the Richlands Magistrates Court this week following police allegations he'd strangled the pregnant mother of his four-year-old child.

Frost, whose highest world ranking was 651, was halfway through completing his 220 community service hours for conspiring to fix a Challenger Tournament match in Traralgon, Victoria, in 2016 and for seven-drug related offences when the alleged strangulation occurred in Brisbane on October 3.

Former glory at the 2011 Darwin International tennis final.

Police will allege that Frost and the woman had a verbal dispute regarding compensation for a wooden front door Frost had allegedly damaged with a tomahawk-style axe.

The court heard the argument took place while the woman was in the car and Frost stood outside, by the drivers' side window.

It is alleged that during the argument Frost reached through the window, punched the woman in the face, then walked away briefly.

Former tennis professional Isaac Frost seen leaving the Brisbane Magistrates Court in 2018. He was sentenced to 220 hours community service after he pleaded guilty to one charge of match fixing and seven drug-related offences.

Upon his return, police allege Frost got into the passenger side of the car and strangled the woman.

Frost denies the strangulation charge.

At court Frost revealed a deeply bruised bite mark on his upper left arm and several scratches on his upper right arm.

The lawyer for the defence claimed the marks are indicative of a back-and-forth tussle between the two.

Police prosecutor senior constable Noel Pedersen said they were consistent with somebody that was trying to "release that strangulation attempt … to get away".

"If somebody put me in a headlock with that size and strength with a child nearby I'd bite and lash out as well," Cst Pedersen said.

Magistrate Stuart Shearer deemed Frost to be an unacceptable risk to the safety of the alleged victim and he was remanded in custody.

Frost will reappear in court for a committal mention on December 1.

Originally published as Bail refused for former tennis pro accused of strangling pregnant woman