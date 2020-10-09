Donald ‘Ducky’ Baker is taking two of his chances down the highway as he hunts success in the $30,000 feature.

Mr Tickets brings solid country form to tomorrow’s meet, with Baker bullish about his chances at 1500m after running behind Ritchford in the Goondiwindi Cup and last weekend’s Tara Cup.

“The 1400 was just a bit short for him and the 1500 suit a lot better,” Baker said.

“He did run a cracker at Ipswich (his last run at the trip), and the quick back up is no issue at all.

“It was a good run at Tara. It’s a little track and they don’t suit him too much. The other horse had a bit too much zip.

“Ideally he’ll sit in the first five or six. If the speed is on it will suit him.”

Jochberg gets into the race with the minimum of 54kg, and after a pair of runs in metropolitan grade, Baker said she’ll appreciate the return to this level.

“He should appreciate the drop in class,” he said.

“He was trapped wide the at Eagle Farm last start an did it pretty tough, but he kept fighting on.

“At Warwick he’ll be better suited because he can sit on the pace.

“He’s never drawn well. He should sit forward, but I’ll leave it up to Ron (Goltz) to work it out in the first couple of hundred metres.”

Last year’s winner Rosie Posie will again line up in the field for trainer Matt Kropp.

The grey mare comes into the race on the back of success in the Dalby Cup and a third at Clifford Park on Weetwood day.

Bryan (Mark Currie) ran fourth behind Rosie Posie at Dalby, with Tabard (Robert Smith) running third on that day.

The seven race card at Allman Park gets underway at 1.15pm, with the Cup to jump at 4.25pm.

Originally published as Baker’s duo primed for time-honoured Warwick Cup