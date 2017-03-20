26°
Ball a great start to the 150th Warwick Show on Friday

Gerard Walsh | 20th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
SHOWGIRLS: 2017 Miss Warwick Showgirl Amy Bradfield, 2017 entrant Breanna Climpson, runner up Angela Krahe and Showgirl Tracey Madsen at the Douglas Feez Pavillion on Saturday.
SHOWGIRLS: 2017 Miss Warwick Showgirl Amy Bradfield, 2017 entrant Breanna Climpson, runner up Angela Krahe and Showgirl Tracey Madsen at the Douglas Feez Pavillion on Saturday. Deanna Millard

WARWICK Show and Rodeo Society show president John Wilson has no doubt the show ball on Saturday night was a "fantastic” start to the 150th annual show.

While the show doesn't officially start to 8am Friday, the show ball is the traditional start of the district moving into show mode.

"The ball was absolutely fantastic, we also had more than 15 showgirls from the past at the ball. Each one gave a short speech and it showed that the quality of the people in this district is amazing,” Wilson said.

"Retiring Showgirl Amy Bradfield introduced each of the past showgirls, including her own mother Christine Bradfield.”

Horse events will officially starts at 8am Friday but Wilson said preparations would start many hours earlier on Friday.

The grand parade is at 6pm Friday at the Warwick Showgrounds followed by the grand opening ceremony in which Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove will officially open the show.

There will be plenty of Friday night entertainment after the opening including a girl from Brisbane who will stand on the back of two horses at the one time holding two Australian flags. Fireworks will come out of both flags being held by the girl on the horse.

On Saturday night, there will be a Mick Oberle Concert with patrons in the licensed and non-licensed areas all being able to dance to the music in separate areas. The show goes to Sunday with action all day on the three days.

Topics:  150th warwick show john wilson show warwick show warwick showgrounds

Fantastic show ball good start to 150th show at the Warwick Showgrounds

