The alleged president of the Bandidos OMCG is among five members charged after police busted a gathering in the hinterland this weekend.
Crime

Banditos charged as police disrupt Coast gathering

Felicity Ripper
15th Nov 2020 4:45 PM
The alleged president of the Bandidos OMCG is among five members charged after police disrupted a gathering in the hinterland this weekend.

Detectives from the Organised Crime Gangs Group and regional police crashed the meet-up at Kandanga on Saturday after specialist investigators discovered the motorcycle gang's plans.

They launched Operation Sierra Reflex with officers conducting consorting action, traffic enforcement and intelligence gathering.

Five people, including the alleged president of the Bandidos OMCG, were issued with notices to appear on six charges including disqualified driving, drink driving, possessing dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), possessing property suspected of being stolen, failing to provide a specimen of breath for drug analysis and possessing a prohibited item.

Four consorting warnings were issued and police conducted 16 street checks of OMCG members, with five traffic infringement notices issued.

Detective Inspector Tim Leadbetter of Taskforce Maxima said the highly visible police presence played an important role in the meeting being significantly disrupted, with only about 20 people attending the Kandanga property.

"Operation Sierra Reflex involved an effective policing operation with intelligence specialists conducting significant background work to identify the event, time and location," he said.

"There is no doubt that this meeting of senior members was essentially called off due to the strong policing presence and enforcement action.

"We will continue to disrupt activities undertaken by OMCGs to make our communities safer for everyone."

