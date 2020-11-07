BANG FOR BUCK: Warwick’s top family rentals

FOR RENT: Family homes around the Rose City that are available right now.

WARWICK’S rental market is full of homes ideally suited for families looking for a new adventure.

If you’re on the lookout for a home that gives you bang for your buck, then look no further.

Here are five homes currently listed for less than $500 per week.

401 Roona Rd, Junabee.

$500 per week

This spacious family home is ideal for someone looking for a bit of extra room, with the home situated on a 50-acre block.

The five-bedroom family home boasts a large outdoor area, perfect for entertaining.

Within less than 15 minutes, you can be in the heart of town.

140 Oxenham St, Warwick.

$450 per week

Just three years old, this house is conveniently located close to schools while remaining out of the hustle and bustle of town.

Situated on a 1769 sqm block, the five-bedroom home is ideal for a large family or someone who is eager to have space.

36 Boronia Dr, Warwick.

$360 per week

This four-bedroom home has everything you’ll need if you’re looking to upsize.

The open plan living and large backyard makes it an entertainers dream while also being located in a relatively quiet part of town.

16 Tanna Dr, Rosenthal Heights.

$360 per week

Despite being located on a smaller block, this modern home has all the finishing touches you’ll need right away.

With four-bedrooms and generous ensuite, this is an affordable family home that could be for you.

50 Wood St, Warwick.

$330 per week

If country charm is what you are after, then this is the home for you.

This fully renovated home comes fully furnished and boasts original fretwork and stained glass throughout the house.

With three-bedrooms and one-bathroom, this home is conveniently located to the heart of town.