BARGAIN HUNTERS: Cheapest rentals in Warwick

FOR RENT: Check out this list of the 10 cheapest rentals available in Warwick right now. Picture: Feverpitched

WARWICK’S rental market may be increasingly competitive, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your next home at a bargain rate.

Check out this list of the most affordable rental properties in Warwick, all of which come at a steal for $250 a week or less.

1. 85 Fitzroy St

PRICE: $135 – $175 A WEEK

Located in the middle of the Warwick CBD, this address has several one- and two-bedroom units up for grabs right now.

All units come with a fridge, private lockable bathroom, and some additional basic furniture can be provided upon request.

2. 2/2A Wallace St

PRICE: $185 A WEEK

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is situated only five minutes from the centre of town, offering easy access to shops and amenities.

The compact space offers an open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area, along with a separate toilet and bathroom and a single carport.

3. 2/61 Guy St

PRICE: $200 A WEEK

Space efficiency is key to this unit, which offers two bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes, along with an open plan lounge, dining, and kitchen area, and a combined bathroom and laundry space.

It is also located within walking distance of the CBD.

4. 22 Taylor St

PRICE: $210 A WEEK

This Maryvale home may be a 20-minute drive from the Warwick CBD, but it offers its tenants a taste of a more rural lifestyle, with views of surrounding farmland available from the veranda.

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom timber home also boasts separate living and dining areas.

5. 3/35 Dragon St

PRICE: $220 A WEEK

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is one of four in its complex, with a private courtyard and individual carport available.

This address is also within walking distance of the Warwick CBD, giving tenants easy access to a wide variety of shops, cafes, and schools.

6. 2/6 Bertram St

PRICE: $230 A WEEK

This modern unit offers two bedrooms with built-in robes, an open-plan living and dining area, one bathroom, and an outdoor entertaining area.

Still only a five-minute drive from the centre of town, this address in a smaller cul-de-sac offers a quieter residence.

7. 4/107A Fitzroy St

PRICE: $235 A WEEK

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located within walking distance of the Warwick CBD offers a comfortable space with separate kitchen, dining, and bathroom areas.

Recently painted and fitted with a balcony, this unit also provides park views.

8. 6 Glencoe St

PRICE: $245 A WEEK

Located just outside the centre of town, this Warwick unit offers two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a modern kitchen and living area.

The compact space also boasts timber flooring and a gas heater in the living room.

9. 50 Myall Ave

PRICE: $250 A WEEK

This cosy two-bedroom, one-bathroom house is located just minutes from the Warwick CBD, offering easy access to the town’s schools, shops, and other amenities.

It also provides a covered deck at the rear of the property, along with a fully fenced yard and garden shed.

10. 43 Acacia Ave

PRICE: $250 A WEEK

With three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a spacious living area, this house within walking distance of the Warwick CBD is a steal for $250 a week.

This house also offers a front veranda and undercover entertaining area in the back.