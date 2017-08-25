Barnaby Joyce visits the Rose City

IN TOWN: Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg, Member for Maranoa David Littleproud and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce cut the ribbon at Mr Littleproud's new Warwick office.

DEPUTY Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce paid a visit to Warwick today, officially opening Member for Maranoa David Littleproud's new Palmerin St office and dropping in to check out the production lines at John Dee.

The visit was to follow-up on the $4.97 mil funding John Dee received last month through the Building Better Regions fund.

Mr Joyce embarked on a tour of the meat processor alongside Member for Maranoa David Littleproud, guided by John Dee CEO Warren Stiff.

He took time to shake hands and speak to those who work behind-the-scenes to keep Australia's oldest single-owned meat processor running.

Mr Joyce said John Dee was a good candidate for the funding as the facility helps create jobs.

"This helps develop the area, helps develop more jobs and helps grow the town of Warwick," he said.

"You can't build a better region without building better jobs and more secure jobs.

"We want to make sure Warwick grows and we're doing everything in our power to invest in the town in such a way that it does grow."

Updates to follow.