Barrel racer in quest to win rodeo crown

READY TO RIDE: Barrel racer Meg Stewart with her 10-year-old horse Hank is giving it her best shot in the Rodeo Queen Quest.

READY TO RIDE: Barrel racer Meg Stewart with her 10-year-old horse Hank is giving it her best shot in the Rodeo Queen Quest. Contributed

WHEN Meg Stewart was growing up, her mother was told her young daughter would grow out of her fascination with horses and the rodeo arena.

But at 22, her passion has stuck and the Warwick woman is throwing her hat in the ring to compete in the Warwick Rodeo Queen Quest.

After taking out horsemanship in the 2009 and 2010 Rodeo Princess contests, Miss Stewart says she's ready to show the judges what she's got.

"A friend of mine's parents campdrafted and they taught me how to ride and I'd be out at there place any chance I got,” she said.

"I spent 12 months working on a 2.2million hectare cattle station in Western Queensland, I do miss it but I'm glad to be back in Warwick.

"Growing up dad would always take me to the rodeo and I remember watching from the side of the barrier.

"I just love rodeo week - I haven't missed a single one in 10 years.”

Miss Stewart joined the Warwick State High School rodeo team, which eventually led to her competing in the National High School Rodeo Finals in Wyoming - her first overseas trip.

She said she had already held a successful barrel racing event as part of her Queen Quest fundraising, with the sponsorship of Warwick Automotive and her employer Talk 'N Heads.

"I get such a thrill from barrell racing and my horse Hank is my rock, we've got a really good bond,” Miss Stewart said.

"I've tried to be really organised but I don't want to stress out at the judging next weekend and ruin the fun of it.

"I know most of my competitors and they're a great bunch of girls, and our co-ordinator Kelly has been great.

"No matter what the outcome is rodeo weekend is going to be fantastic.”