Barrel racers take to the arena

GIDDY UP: Member of the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society Barrel Race Gold Buckle Series organising team Jody Tribe (left) and Halle-Belle Tribe, 4, riding Banjo for her first barrel race.

AGILITY, strength and speed were on display at the barrel racing yesterday, with riders saddling up for the Warwick Barrel Race Gold Buckle Series.

This weekend is seeing rounds 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the series being battled out at the Warwick Showgrounds across both Saturday and Sunday.

Member of the organising team Jody Tribe said 73 entries had been received for each day.

"They thought they'd run it this year and see how it goes,” she said.

"They've proven to be successful, we've had a good amount of entries each time we've run it.”

Run through the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society, the series features eight barrel racing rounds throughout the year.

Rounds 1 and 2 were held in January, but the subsequent rounds in April were washed out.

This weekend is featuring four categories, ranging from open age to a five and under division.

Halle-Belle Tribe, Mrs Tribe's four-year-old daughter, took to the arena to barrel race for the first time.

She looked right at home on her horse Banjo and her favourite part was keeping a sensible pace.

"I think it was the walking because I don't like going fast,” she said.

Proud father Peel Tribe watched as Halle-Belle worked her way around the arena.

The Warwick Show and Rodeo Society vice chairman, Mr Tribe was manning the microphone to commentate the event.

Mr Tribe suffered a severe fall at last year's Warwick Rodeo, which left him with a broken neck.

But Mrs Tribe said it hasn't slowed him down.

"He just kept working, he only had a week off,” she said.

"His neck is a little bit stiff, he can't move it the way he used to.

"But he's done well.”

Mrs Tribe is eager to see the barrel racing series grow over the coming years.

"We're just trying to get it off the ground,” she said.

"It has the potential to be a really good series.

"It's a good weekend to run as many horses as you want.”

Rounds 7 and 8 of the series will take place in August.