Barrel races back in town

Rachel Little will compete at Warwick this weekend.

Barrel racing is back this weekend with two days of action from the Warwick Barrel Race Gold Buckle series taking centre stage.

After a washout in April, competitors are gearing up for a plethora of events over the course of the two days at the Warwick Showground.

Warwick Show and Rodeo Society vice chairman Peel Tribe is overjoyed with the participants lining up.

"We've got some very talented riders making their way down to the event, including Liza Longney, Jamie Cottam, Tina Ross and Rachel Little, just to name a few,” he said.

"A number of real up-and-comers including Quixote Ramsay and Montana Harth will also be competing.”

There are four categories on the day, ranging from the open age group right through to the five and under division, a great sign for the future of the event.

"It's awesome to see so many kids entered, and it's a great opportunity for them to learn at their own pace.

"There'll be food and refreshments available for everyone, and with sunny weather forecast, it will make a great family day out.”

All profits made from the day go towards improving the race series and the facilities at the Showground.

Entry to both days is free, with races to begin at 10am on Saturday, with an earlier start of 7am on Sunday to ensure everybody can get home safe.