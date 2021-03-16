BARRETT SHIELD: Cowboys-Wattles rivalry reignites

ON FIELD: The Warwick Cowboys will face off against Wattles Warriors in the annual Barrett Shield clash, this year at Fathe Ranger Oval. Picture: Emily Clooney / Warwick Daily News

ON FIELD: The Warwick Cowboys will face off against Wattles Warriors in the annual Barrett Shield clash, this year at Fathe Ranger Oval. Picture: Emily Clooney / Warwick Daily News

ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION NOW FOR BIG REWARDS

One of Warwick’s greatest sporting rivalries will be reignited this weekend in the annual Barrett Shield clash.

The Warwick Cowboys and Wattles Warriors will take to Father Ranger Oval on Saturday evening to battle it out for the title, bringing rugby league back to the Rose City for the first time in nearly a year.

After meeting in a pre-season trial carnival at the Wattles’ home Platz Oval last weekend, both clubs are promising to bring their A-game at the weekend’s game.

Cowboys president Dayne Barrett said he was confident the team could defend the title in front of a home crowd.

“They’ll bring the usual physicality and intensity of Barrett Shield – I don’t think there’ll be any disappointments there,” Barrett said.

“Last weekend was a good hitout. We ran a few of our younger players as well, so it was good to see all the boys get a couple of games under their belts.

“We’ve got a few little injury concerns, but nothing too major. We’ve got a lot of local talent in that side and we’ve got a lot of confidence in them.”

Coaches Matt Grew (Warwick Cowboys) and Travis Burns (Wattles Warriors) both want the Barrett Shield after Saturday's game at Father Ranger Oval.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

SPORTS GALLERY: Warwick cricket finals, AFL carnival + more

Best of Warwick: Nominate the Best Brunch now

LEAGUE OF ITS OWN: Stanthorpe carnival brings town to life

WELCOME BACK: 2021 Warwick Show to draw huge crowds

Wattles A-grade coach Travis Burns said while his side was also battling a few injuries to key players, he was certain they would put on a strong performance.

“(Any changes) are no excuse, and every time players pull on that jersey they know there’s a standard that’s expected,” Burns said.

“We always get a good following and there’ll be a great crowd on Saturday. It’s more than a trial game, it’s the Barrett Shield, and both teams take it seriously and will be out there trying to win it.”

The Cowboys ladies’ side will play an exhibition match against Brothers at 2pm.

Barrett Shield kick-off will be at 6.30pm.

Entry to Father Ranger Oval will be $5, with all spectators to complete COVID check-in at the main entry point in front of the clubhouse.