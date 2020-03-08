Barrett Shield returns to Warwick after Cowboys victory

CLOSE GAME: The 2020 Barrett Shield didn’t disappoint with the Warwick Cowboys taking home first bragging rights for the season.

CLOSE GAME: The 2020 Barrett Shield didn’t disappoint with the Warwick Cowboys taking home first bragging rights for the season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Warwick Cowboys have claimed first bragging rights over cross town rivals Wattles Warriors after a 20-14 victory in the Barrett Shield.

In front of a spirited crowd at Platz Oval, the Cowboys took an early lead in the first half, with tries to winger Jake Speed and hooker Ben Sullivan.

Pleased to walk away with the victory, Cowboys head coach Matt Grew said the tough win was one the team would learn from.

“We played some good footy in the first half but came out in the second half and gave away a few penalties and lost our discipline a little bit and let Wattles back into the game,” Grew said.

“But we managed to find our composure in the second half and came away with the game late which was good to see.”

Cowboys claim thrilling win in close encounter with Wattles.

A resurgent second half from the Wattles put the Cowboys on the back foot however defensive efforts from Cowboys hooker Ben Sullivan was one which Grew credits part of the win.

“Ben Sullivan, he was awarded player of the match and thoroughly deserved it – his work rate was massive,” he said.

“Sam Broomhall in the middle with him too.

“Their two boys who make 40 to 50 tackles between them a game and their defensive efforts really get us going on the front foot.”

Likened to playing in a grand final before the season starts, Grew used the game to trial new players in A-grade, all of whom he believes stood up for the occasion.

“That’s just what trial games are for, you’re sort of looking to see what combinations work best for you and sort of hopefully by round one or two you’ve got it sorted out and you’re playing some good footy,” he said.

“I was really happy with a couple of our young fellas that stood in tonight – Jake Speed on the wing (he came out of 18s last year) and also Hayden Bussell stepping up from reserve grade for me.

“I’m sure the boys will be sore this morning, and I’m sure the Wattles will be just as sore as we are but we’re just getting ready for the season.”

Warwick 20 (Jake Speed, Ben Sullivan, Hayden Bussell tries, Mick Bloomfield 2, Hayden Bussell 2 goals) defeated Wattles 14 (Ty Gardner 2, Brayden Wilson tries, Matt Duggan goals).

Terry Doyle Memorial Medallion – Ben Sullivan.