Barrett Shield showdown tonight in Warwick

Wattles and Cowboys players up close in the Barrett Shield.

UPDATE: At half time in a very soggy Barrett Shield the Cowboys lead Wattles 10-8. First try scorer was Daniel Watson for the Cowboys.

UPDATE: Ten minutes into the A grade Barrett Shield game between Cowboys and Allora Wattles, the score is Cowboys 0 Allora 2.

Reserve Grade final score: Cowboys 22 Allora 0. Under 18s final score: Cowboys 76 Allora 6. THE 25th annual Barrett Shield match is on in a few hours at Father Ranger Oval in Warwick.

The under 18s pre-season trial match will kick off proceedings shortly at 4pm, followed by the reserve grade game from 5.30pm followed by the main event, the A-grade game for the Barrett Shield at 7pm.

Lining up for the Warwick Cowboys in A grade are:

1. Dylan Galloway (c) 2. Daniel Watson 3. Joe Fuimaono 4.Brodie Quirk 5. Mitchell Watson 6. Bradley Morrish 7. Paul Cantwell 8. Darren Pettiford 9. Mitchell McMahon 10. Lachlan Power 11. Jordyn Hogden 12. Craig Donn 13. Joshua Cruice 14. Greg Hoffman 15. Dion Galloway

Coach: Craig Mullaly

The Allora Wattles A grade side consists of:

1. Brendan Wilson 2. James Johnson 3. Josh Lucas 4. Braydon Wilson 5. Jason Wilson 6. Michael Duggan 7. Jordan Gale 8. Mitchell Duff 9. Liam Ross 10. Michael Pearson 11. Ty Gardner 12. Dale Perkins (c) 13. Jamie Abbas 14. Joe Morris 15. Costa Charalambous 16. Tim Sharpe 17. Jarred Bradfield.

Coach: Gary Lawrence

Stay tuned for live scores from 7pm.