Barrett Shield to stay with Warwick after Cowboys victory

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Warwick Cowboys have retained their bragging rights over cross town rivals Wattles Warriors after a 28-22 victory in the 2021 Barrett Shield.

In front of a spirited crowd at Father Ranger Oval, the competition was tight in the first half before the Cowboys struck their stride.

Cowboys head coach Matt Grew said the team's ability to "hang in there for each other" attributed to the win on Saturday night.

"Towards the back end of the game perhaps our fitness was beneficial for us," he said.

"I suppose we were lucky in some parts of the game too."

An annual match since 1993, Grew was pleased to see the trophy held by Cowboys for another year following their 2020 success.

"There's always only a few points between the results so to get a win is great," he said.

"It's always good to get the Barrett Shield. I know it's a trial game before the season starts but for these two clubs, it's not a trial game it's a trophy that both sides want to win every year so it's always a competitive game."

Player of the match was awarded to Cowboys player Ben Sullivan who also scored the top honour in the 2020 match.

Grew also pointed at the success of other burgeoning talents too.

"I thought Mitch Wilson, our seven, was exceptional," he said.

"Jared Shoot, one of our backrowers, both new to the club both stood up (on Saturday night) and showed their class."

