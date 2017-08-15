Bartley boys take a big win

A FIFTH turn at Ekka glory has scored a young Warwick district farmer the top title of the Queensland Show circuit.

At just 18, David Bartley secured the grand champion led steer at this year's Ekka with a 14-month-old limousin steer weighing in at 594kg live weight.

David and dad Scott sold the beast to the Breakfast Creek Hotel in Brisbane for $56 a kilo dressed weight.

Speaking about his son's success, Mr Bartley said David had done incredibly well to take out the champion beast.

"The comment from the judge was 'this is the calf we've been looking for all day'," he said.

"The feedback was that he was fit right through and had adequate fat cover.

"He had won the grand champion on the hoof, and then won the carcasse competition for his class and the reserve champion heavy weight carcasse for the exhibition.

"David's been doing this on his own with my guidance behind him for the past couple of years so I'm really glad he's had a big win."

Mr Bartley said it could be tough to tell just how high bidders will go to secure a winning beast.

"On the day you never know - I've seen it go higher and I've seen it go lower," he said.

"There can be a fair bit of luck involved in it all but obviously on the day that was the steer that caught the judge's eye."

After beginning his cattle showing career in high school, David is likely to continue in the agriculture industry.

"David has been showing since Year 8 at Scots PGC College where he decided to join the Cattle Club," Mr Bartley said.

"He's only climbed the ladder from there, and from Year 10 onward going to Ekkas he keeps getting stronger and stronger.

"He won Casino Beef Week last year and got Reserve Champion this year, just missing out by an edge.

"At the same time he's had a great support from two local icons, Travis Luscombe and Steve Hayward; both are cattle judges, Travis mainly in the led steers and Steve in stud cattle."

Mr Bartley said David, a fifth generation cattle farmer, was now under the tutelage of Mr Hayward on his Allora property.

"He's learning the bits and pieces, the general duties on a cattle property from Steve for the next 12 months," he said.

"He's been around cattle all his life on our property out near the Hermitage.

"Way back our family used to have dairy cattle but moved over to beef cattle and now we have a speckle park stud and turn off angus cattle for beef.

"When it comes to led steers though it really just comes down to the steer on the day - our champion steer was one that was offered to us by The Bluff Limousin Stud at Tenterfield and we were happy to take that opportunity."

Mr Bartley said since graduating, his son had myriad opportunities to choose from.

"He's been showing and really flourishing on his own but whether he continues may come down to finding balance between work," he said.

"He's got a passion for cattle there's no doubt about that but which way his career goes will be up to him.

"We've had a lot of people calling and messaging to congratulate David and on his behalf I would just like to thank the people who have stood by him and supported him through the season, particularly our friends and relatives."