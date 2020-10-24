Menu
Brian Taylor, Ash Barty and Stephanie Gilmore on Channel 7.
Sport

Barty’s ‘demeaning’ Grand Final interview

by Tyson Otto
24th Oct 2020 6:03 PM

Channel 7 star Brian Taylor has been criticised by footy fans for his part in an awkward pre-game interview with Ash Barty and Stephanie Gilmore as part of the build-up to the 2020 AFL Grand Final.

Aussie tennis champion Barty's emphatic celebrations and cheering for the Tigers has gone viral this finals series and even resulted in her being handed the honour of presenting the premiership cup to the Tigers if they win.

Aussie surfing superstar Gilmore earlier this finals series attended the Gabba with Barty to cheer on the Tigers, but has previously declared her allegiances lie with Geelong.

Taylor couldn't quite get his head around that particular fact when he spoke to the pair inside the rain-soaked Gabba.


It made for some awkward pauses during the exchange - and footy fans accused Taylor of being the reason for the interview falling off the rails.

"Steph, why Geelong," Taylor asked, despite Gilmore wearing Richmond colours.

A sheepish Gilmore responded: "Well, I think Ash has raked me into the Tigers fans today".

Taylor replied: "Didn't you visit Geelong and that turned you into a Geelong supporter?"

Gilmore confessed Barty is apparently very persuasive.

"Yeah, but today I'll go for the Tigers," she said.


Taylor tried to keep the interview light-hearted but some footy fans took to Twitter to claim Taylor's line of questioning was "demeaning".

 

When asking about Barty's role in the day as a premiership cup presenter, he also referred to Barty as a " football meat head".

His questions to Gilmore were also criticised.

"How many games of footy have you been to, Steph?" Taylor asked.

He also asked what Gilmore knew about the sport what came into her head when she first thinks about footy.

Taylor signed off the interview by joking: "I think these two might go have a wine".


Originally published as Barty's 'demeaning' Grand Final interview

