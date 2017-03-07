Baton on horseback to make area unique

BATON RELAY: The Queen's Baton heads through Queensland ahead of the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games. The baton will again travel Warwick ahead of the 2018 games and local baton bearer nominations are encouraged.

A YOUNG rider will be chosen to carry the Queen's Baton on March 29 next year to promote the region to the world in the run up to the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

It has just be announced that Warwick is part of the Queen's Baton relay six days before the April 4 opening ceremony next year.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said each council area was allowed to select one Queen's Baton carrier to promote their region in addition to baton carriers selected through the central application process.

"We want to promote Warwick as the horsepower capital of Australia and have a young person carrying the baton on horseback,” Cr Dobie said.

"The council will put out a call for nominations for a young rider from the region in coming weeks.

"We want the baton visit to the Southern Downs to be unique due to the involvement of a horse and young person.”

Cr Dobie said the council would have liked the Queen's Baton to visit more centres but the route was out of council's hands.

"We would encourage people from across the region to travel to Warwick on March 29,” she said.

It is expected the Queen's Baton will be in Warwick early morning on March 29 before going on to Gatton and Ipswich the same day.

Cr Dobie said the Queen's Baton visit would be fantastic.

"Anything that shines the spotlight on our region is great,” she said.

"The Queen's Baton run will focus on youth and take in as many schools as possible. There will be an event in Leslie Park in conjunction with the visit of the baton.”

The mayor is encouraging residents to nominate a local legend they think deserves to be a baton bearer, whether they're an aspiring young person or someone who has already accomplished. Nominations at gc2018.com/qbr .