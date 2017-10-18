Batonbearers announced ahead of Games

The Batonbearers for the Queen's Baton Relay ahead of the Commonwealth Games have been announced.

AS THE Commonwealth Games edge closer, more of the Rose City's select batonbearers have been revealed.

John Davis and Xsanthia Frith are joined by 12 other resident and sporting royalty when the Queen's Baton Relay passes through the region.

Warwick's Rex Baguley, Amy Bradfield, Linda Coombes, Aaron Payne and William Reardon are joined by Angelina Sims, Michael Hayes and Steve McEvoy from Stanthorpe.

Mr Baguley held the Olympic Torch in the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games.

Goondiwindi triathlete Elle Leahy, now based at Robina; Firebirds captain Laura Geitz, Scots PGC College student and Queensland 7s Rugby player Tshinta Kendall and Gold Coast residents Nathanial Leigh and Samantha Kennedy will also take part in the relay on the Southern Downs.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said she was immensely proud of our batonbearers and the role they will take when the Queen's Baton comes to town.

"Many have dedicated their lives to improving the lives of others, some have accomplished great feats and others are working towards realising their dreams,” Cr Dobie said.

"Being a batonbearer recognises all of this, and more.

"I encourage you to support these great people in our community, and to share a memorable moment with the Queen's Baton yourselves.”

GOLDOC Chairman Peter Beattie said running as a batonbearer was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"We couldn't be more excited for the batonbearers who will be a part of this rich tradition,” Mr Beattie said.

"We are honoured to have so many great Australians carry Her Majesty's message for Gold Coast 2018 and we look forward to celebrating their stories and inspiring generations to come.

"For the batonbearers, this will be a rare and unforgettable experience.”

The Baton will start its Australian journey on Christmas Day, 100 days out from the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

The relay is due to arrive in Warwick on March 29 - more than a year since it launched from Buckingham Palace on March 13 this year - with details of street level and community celebrations to be announced on November 17.