Bats: look, but don't touch

WARWICK residents are being urged to steer clear of picking up or touching bats for risk of getting seriously ill.

Darling Downs public health unit director Dr Penny Hutchinson said the reminder comes as a number of people have been scratched or bitten by bats recently

when trying to move them from barbed wire fences and other locations.

"While there is the temptation for some people to help sick or injured bats or flying foxes, it is

imperative that people do not touch them unless they are appropriately protected," Dr

Hutchinson said.

"This protection includes vaccinations for rabies, appropriate training in bat handling and the

use of personal protective equipment.

"Bats and flying foxes may carry bacteria or viruses, including the deadly Australian bat

lyssavirus (ABLV).

"In the majority of cases where people have been bitten or scratched by bats the person has

been handling the animal.

"The best protection against being exposed to the virus is for members of the community to

avoid handling any bat or flying fox."

Dr Hutchinson said transmission of ABLV from bats to humans was from saliva usually through

a bite or scratch.

"Lyssavirus is unlikely to survive outside the bat for more than a few hours, especially in dry

environments that are exposed to sunlight," Dr Hutchinson said.

"Experience with other closely-related viruses suggests that contact or exposure to bat faeces,

urine or blood do not pose a risk of exposure to lyssavirus, nor do living, playing or walking near

bat roosting areas."

Injured or sick bats or flying foxes can be reported to the RSPCA on 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264

625).