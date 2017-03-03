Battle for the Barrett Shield

The annual Barrett Family Shield clash between Warwick and Wattles will be held today, from 4.30pm.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Warwick Cowboys front-rower and former Warwick Water Rats forward Darren Pettiford may have a Queensland underage rugby league jersey in his wardrobe but, when he steps out on Father Ranger Oval this evening, he will be kick-starting his involvement in the 13-man game after a break of well over a decade.

"I took the field in the 2006 shield but only lasted 15 minutes due to an injury," Pettiford said.

An experienced rugby union forward, he brings size, mobility and skills to Coach Craig Mullaly's Warwick forward pack and will look to assert his authority over his Wattles opponents.

Wattles skipper Dale Perkins forecasts a strong performance from young Warriors front-rower Mitchell Duff.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing Mitchell in action, he has had a great pre-season preparation and is set for a big year," Perkins said. "We have a number of new faces in the green and gold this season and this contest is a good opport- unity for them to find their feet and push for spots in the this season's top side."

Wattles centre Braydon Wilson, 22, is one new face and no stranger to Father Ranger Oval.

Wilson is a former Pittsworth Danes junior who enjoyed a season with the Cowboys in 2015. He has experienced the fever of a Barrett Family Shield clash and last year was a member of the Pittsworth side that won the Toowoomba Rugby League A-grade title.

"It's always very physical in the Barrett Shield but I'm really looking forward to the game, especially teaming up again with my former team mates Jamie Abbas and Ty Gardner," Wilson said.

Cowboys coach Craig Mullaly said his Warwick outfit looked well balanced boasted exceptional pace in the backs.

Watson brothers Dan and Mitch are class finishers boasting a three-try-a-match average after just one game, having run the Aspley Devils ragged a fortnight ago.

Wattles coach Gary Lawrence is blooding new faces in a team with a healthy mix of youth and experience.

English halfback Jordan Gale will combine with experienced campaigne Michael Duggan in the halves. Gale will debut for his new club after appearing for the TRL All Stars last weekend.

KICK OFF: Under 18s, 4pm; reserve grade 5.30pm; A grade 7pm.

ADMISISON: Adults $6, Concession/Students $4.