Battle of Baghdad at Leslie Dam

READY FOR ACTION: If you can beat Sarah Bourke on Sunday, you can have your entry fee reimbursed.

SUNDAY mornings are usually meant for a sleep-in and breakfast in bed.

That won't be the case this weekend however.

Elite athletes, families and everybody in between has been called to action, and are required to report for duty at Leslie Dam this weekend.

A challenging, yet fun obstacle course is in place at the YMCA Camp, with Warwick residents urged to come and conquer it.

Personal trainer Sarah Bourke completed the course in under nine minutes this past Sunday, and said it provided a genuine challenge.

"I ran it once on Sunday, and will do it twice this coming weekend,” Ms Bourke said.

"It was really hard and challenging, however I'm looking forward to giving it another run.”

Ms Bourke said there were a few things that entrants had to keep in mind when tackling the course on Sunday.

"There are quite a few obstacles that are close together, so you've got to sprint between them” she said.

"The tunnel was a bit of a tight squeeze, so that might slow some of the taller people down.

"The tyre station was another tough one.

"The course is the right mix of challenging and fun.

"It was certainly enjoyable, and it's great to see funds being raised for a good cause.”

The Battle of Baghdad is the YMCA's latest fundraising venture, with 100% of the proceeds going to a very worthy cause at Leslie Park.

A proposed dais and memorial wall will be erected, paying tribute to the many young soldiers that go to into battle for our nation.

Many young people have put their bodies on the line for Australia, and the wall will honour the contribution these brave men and women have made.

The Battle of Baghdad commences at the YMCA Camp at Leslie Dam from 9am this Sunday, with registrations open from 7.30am.

The day will feature a sausage sizzle and music, and leashed dogs are welcome.

Entry is $20 for adults and $5 for children, with funds going towards the New Dais Memorial Walls.