Battle of Brisbane winners announced

Sean Teuma
| 28th Jun 2017 4:22 PM
READY TO RUMBLE: Andrew Krahenbring is on his way to Suncorp Stadium to watch Jeff Horn take on Manny Pacquiao
READY TO RUMBLE: Andrew Krahenbring is on his way to Suncorp Stadium to watch Jeff Horn take on Manny Pacquiao

THE Battle of Brisbane is the focus of the sporting landscape this Sunday, and the Warwick Daily News is pleased to announce the winners of four double passes to the event.

Kacey Gordon, Andrew Krahenbring, Brett Spies and Juanita Watson have each received a double pass to the landmark event at Suncorp Stadium.

Mr Krahenbring was overjoyed when he came to collect his prize.

"I'm very excited to win, it's such a shock,” he said.

"I didn't think I'd win, but very grateful to win.

"I saw the promotion on Facebook, and thought I'd enter. I put in a couple of entries, and it's come off.”

An Australian boxing record crowd will attend the fight, and Mr Krahenbring is looking forward to being a part of it.

"It should be a great experience, I'm really looking forward to it,” he said.

Jeff Horn comes into the mammoth encounter as a heavy underdog, despite the fact he is unbeaten in 17 career fights, with a draw against Rivan Cesaire the only blemish on his record.

Horn will have his work cut out though, coming up against Manny Pacquiao, who has beaten some of the biggest names in the sport, including Oscar De La Hoya and Shane Mosley.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  boxing competition winners jeff horn manny pacquiao

Truck rollover on Cunningham Hwy

Truck rollover on Cunningham Hwy

Cunningham Hwy is open after a crash outside Warwick

Dumping just got more expensive on Southern Downs

RUBBISH DUMP: Southern Downs Regional Council announced $8-an-item fee for disposal of fridges, freezers and airconditioning units at council-owned waste facilities.

SDRC make changes to comply with federal waste laws

Warwick condemns Hanson's comments on autism

INCLUSION ESSENTIAL: Ian Mace, pictured with son Edward who has autism, has spoken out against Senator Hanson's comments condoning segregation of special needs schoolchildren.

Littleproud supports schools for greater special needs resources

Don't dump pets for holiday fun

LEFT BEHIND: Pound numbers don't need to increase during the next fortnight.

Owners urged to look after their pets during school holidays.

Seeking information for 150 years of St Marks

St Marks Anglican Church in need of information to compile 150-year book.

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services.

Stanthorpe a flurry for festivities

FUN FOR ALL: Kids playing in the snow at Stanthorpe Showgrounds and (below) visitors exploring the street market for Snowflakes in Stanthorpe.

Granite Belt set to shiver at winter festival this weekend

Cowboys and Wattles at home for TRL games this weekend

COWBOYS AT HOME: Morgan Taylor passes for the Warwick Cowboys at Father Ranger Oval.

TRL footy returns to Southern Downs venues

Morgan Park set to hot up with 175 historic racing cars

KEEN TO ROLL: Holly Espray with her car in the run up to the Historic Queensland meeting this weekend.

Fourteen--year-old girl lining up in historics

