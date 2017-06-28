Battle of Brisbane winners announced

READY TO RUMBLE: Andrew Krahenbring is on his way to Suncorp Stadium to watch Jeff Horn take on Manny Pacquiao

THE Battle of Brisbane is the focus of the sporting landscape this Sunday, and the Warwick Daily News is pleased to announce the winners of four double passes to the event.

Kacey Gordon, Andrew Krahenbring, Brett Spies and Juanita Watson have each received a double pass to the landmark event at Suncorp Stadium.

Mr Krahenbring was overjoyed when he came to collect his prize.

"I'm very excited to win, it's such a shock,” he said.

"I didn't think I'd win, but very grateful to win.

"I saw the promotion on Facebook, and thought I'd enter. I put in a couple of entries, and it's come off.”

An Australian boxing record crowd will attend the fight, and Mr Krahenbring is looking forward to being a part of it.

"It should be a great experience, I'm really looking forward to it,” he said.

Jeff Horn comes into the mammoth encounter as a heavy underdog, despite the fact he is unbeaten in 17 career fights, with a draw against Rivan Cesaire the only blemish on his record.

Horn will have his work cut out though, coming up against Manny Pacquiao, who has beaten some of the biggest names in the sport, including Oscar De La Hoya and Shane Mosley.