Battle of the bottles sparked by event's choice of wine

A war of wines has begin on the Southern Downs.

SOME have called for unity after news a Southern Downs event had taken on a Victorian winery as a sponsor.

Granite Belt wine producers lashed out when Brown Brothers was announced as corporate sponsors for Warwick festival Jumpers and Jazz.

Symphony Hill winemaker Mike Hayes said he was disappointed to see anyone spruiking wine that wasn't for the Granite Belt, but he said the important thing was to focus on what was possible moving forward.

"It's very unfortunate we've got a Victorian winery showcasing their wine in our backyard, when we've got the world's best wine region right here,” Mr Hayes said.

"We can't change what's happened but we can shape the future.”

With more than 100 varieties of wine on the Granite Belt, much of it award-winning, Mr Hayes said there was nothing to be lost by the entire Southern Downs supporting its own.

Mike Hayes with some of Symphony Hill's Pinot Noir. Liana Turner

Meanwhile, federal member for Maranoa David Littleproud has been pushing to have Queensland wines added to the menu at Parliament House's dining room.

Mr Littleproud said the dining manager had seen the lack of Queensland wine as an "oversight”, but tenders had since been opened for interested wineries.

While the Granite Belt isn't the only wine region in his vast electorate, Mr Littleproud said he would be thrilled to show off a Stanthorpe drop to other parliamentarians.

"It would be a very proud moment to see a wine from the Granite Belt... at Parliament House,” he said.

Mr Littleproud said it was also crucial for the Granite Belt's wines - and all other products - to be celebrated within the region.

This victory in Canberra was a welcome positive note after a heated online debate ensued this week, with residents expressing frustration about the lack of support for local businesses at the region's events.

Robert Channon, owner of Robert Channon Wines, said the use of Victorian wines for a Southern Downs event was "absolutely outrageous”.

"It's a slap in the face to a local industry that the whole Southern Downs should be proud of,” he said.

"I can't imagine any other wine district that would do this.”

PLENTY OF LOCAL PLONK: Robert and Peggy Channon at their winery. Liana Turner

The festival management committee has responded to the criticism and urged businesses to get behind the festival, rather than "waiting for opportunities to come to your door”.

A spokeswoman said the event was run by volunteers and it was disappointing to see negative comments circulating on social media.

"We can confirm that the number of businesses in the Southern Downs who can, but don't support events in the region, is still greater than those who do,” she said.

"It is the responsibility of the festival sub-committees to approach various companies (including vineyards) for sponsorship when putting in place the structure of the key festival events.

"Where feedback or support is lacking locally due to supply, pricing or competing events, alternative sponsors who fit our festival profile are welcomed.”

Ballandean Estate Wines business manager Robyn Henderson said bringing a national brand into the Southern Downs made running her business all that harder.

"I would expect in my region that they would be using my wine,” she said.

"It's just another place where we have to compete nationally and that's a really hard thing to do.”

Ms Henderson said the winery was eager to participate in local events.

"We are people who do things for other local events, we want to be part of the community.”

The criticism did not focus solely on the festival and called on the council to do more to support local producers.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said the council had no involvement in the Jumpers and Jazz event, but SDRC had been slammed for serving Jacob's Creek wine at the Warwick launch of its tourism guide.

Cr Dobie said the council hadn't planned to serve wine at the Warwick launch, but a last-minute decision saw them dip into leftover wine from a previous event, which happened to be Jacob's Creek.

"Council didn't purchase any wine for the Warwick event,” Cr Dobie said.

Ballandean Estate wines were served at the Stanthorpe visitor guide launch.

The festival management committee has encouraged people to get involved by becoming a business supporter or sponsor.