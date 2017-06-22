19°
News

Battle of the bottles sparked by event's choice of wine

Liana Turner and Elyse Wurm | 22nd Jun 2017 12:00 PM
A war of wines has begin on the Southern Downs.
A war of wines has begin on the Southern Downs. Bev Lacey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOME have called for unity after news a Southern Downs event had taken on a Victorian winery as a sponsor.

Granite Belt wine producers lashed out when Brown Brothers was announced as corporate sponsors for Warwick festival Jumpers and Jazz.

Symphony Hill winemaker Mike Hayes said he was disappointed to see anyone spruiking wine that wasn't for the Granite Belt, but he said the important thing was to focus on what was possible moving forward.

"It's very unfortunate we've got a Victorian winery showcasing their wine in our backyard, when we've got the world's best wine region right here,” Mr Hayes said.

"We can't change what's happened but we can shape the future.”

With more than 100 varieties of wine on the Granite Belt, much of it award-winning, Mr Hayes said there was nothing to be lost by the entire Southern Downs supporting its own.

Mike Hayes with some of Symphony Hill's Pinot Noir.
Mike Hayes with some of Symphony Hill's Pinot Noir. Liana Turner

Meanwhile, federal member for Maranoa David Littleproud has been pushing to have Queensland wines added to the menu at Parliament House's dining room.

Mr Littleproud said the dining manager had seen the lack of Queensland wine as an "oversight”, but tenders had since been opened for interested wineries.

While the Granite Belt isn't the only wine region in his vast electorate, Mr Littleproud said he would be thrilled to show off a Stanthorpe drop to other parliamentarians.

"It would be a very proud moment to see a wine from the Granite Belt... at Parliament House,” he said.

Mr Littleproud said it was also crucial for the Granite Belt's wines - and all other products - to be celebrated within the region.

This victory in Canberra was a welcome positive note after a heated online debate ensued this week, with residents expressing frustration about the lack of support for local businesses at the region's events.

Robert Channon, owner of Robert Channon Wines, said the use of Victorian wines for a Southern Downs event was "absolutely outrageous”.

"It's a slap in the face to a local industry that the whole Southern Downs should be proud of,” he said.

"I can't imagine any other wine district that would do this.”

PLENTY OF LOCAL PLONK: Robert and Peggy Channon at their winery.
PLENTY OF LOCAL PLONK: Robert and Peggy Channon at their winery. Liana Turner

The festival management committee has responded to the criticism and urged businesses to get behind the festival, rather than "waiting for opportunities to come to your door”.

A spokeswoman said the event was run by volunteers and it was disappointing to see negative comments circulating on social media.

"We can confirm that the number of businesses in the Southern Downs who can, but don't support events in the region, is still greater than those who do,” she said.

"It is the responsibility of the festival sub-committees to approach various companies (including vineyards) for sponsorship when putting in place the structure of the key festival events.

"Where feedback or support is lacking locally due to supply, pricing or competing events, alternative sponsors who fit our festival profile are welcomed.”

Ballandean Estate Wines business manager Robyn Henderson said bringing a national brand into the Southern Downs made running her business all that harder.

"I would expect in my region that they would be using my wine,” she said.

"It's just another place where we have to compete nationally and that's a really hard thing to do.”

Ms Henderson said the winery was eager to participate in local events.

"We are people who do things for other local events, we want to be part of the community.”

The criticism did not focus solely on the festival and called on the council to do more to support local producers.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said the council had no involvement in the Jumpers and Jazz event, but SDRC had been slammed for serving Jacob's Creek wine at the Warwick launch of its tourism guide.

Cr Dobie said the council hadn't planned to serve wine at the Warwick launch, but a last-minute decision saw them dip into leftover wine from a previous event, which happened to be Jacob's Creek.

"Council didn't purchase any wine for the Warwick event,” Cr Dobie said.

Ballandean Estate wines were served at the Stanthorpe visitor guide launch.

The festival management committee has encouraged people to get involved by becoming a business supporter or sponsor.

Stanthorpe Border Post

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

TELSTRA DOWN? Why mobile, internet, Foxtel may be out

TELSTRA DOWN? Why mobile, internet, Foxtel may be out

TELSTRA is dealing with a mass outage of its cable and Foxtel networks, prompting a wave of fury from customers.

You work for 14 years to pay for one 'dole bludger'

“Too many people are not meeting requirements attached to welfare.’’

Thurston to live forever as immortal after Qld fightback

Johnathan Thurston of the Maroons prepares to kick the match winning conversion during State of Origin Game II between the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons, at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Andrew Johns declared Thurston’s injury will needs surgery.

New law won't stop farm worker exploitation

NEW LAW: Concerns have been raised over the proposed Labour Hire Licensing Bill.

RCSA claims labour hire law is politically motivated

Local Partners

Bridal honours for local planner

Weddings and Events Warwick honoured at Queensland ABIA awards with a placing and two fourth positions in annual event.

Bourke earns nomination after return to Warwick

Sarah Bourke at the Warwick Showgrounds. She was named as a finalist in the Darling Downs region for the Trainee of the Year awards.

Bourke to represent Warwick at regional awards

Motor racing at Morgan Park, league at Killarney

Peter Endacott (Alexandra Hills), Brian Dunn (Warwick) and Ian Loxton (Yeppoon) at round 1 for A drivers in the Queensland Super Sprints this year.

Super sprints action at Morgan Park

Wolves to play at home against St Albans

KEY PLAYER: Rob Davey (maroon) will be a key player against St Alban's in the premier game at 3pm Sunday at Queens Park in Warwick.

Football Toowoomba action moves to Queens Park in Warwick

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Rebel Wilson to give away her defamation payout

Rebel Wilson says she will give away her defamation payout to charity, scholarships or the Australian film industry

What's in store for Nina and Billie on Offspring?

Kat Stewart and Asher Keddie star in season seven of Offspring.

Proudman sisters return, but their lives aren’t slowing down.

What's on the big screen this week

Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager in a scene from the movie Transformers: The Last Knight.

STUDIOS begin to roll out their school holiday offerings.

MOVIE REVIEW: Rough Night is rude, shocking and funny

Zoe Kravitz, Jillian Bell, Scarlett Johansson, Illana Grazer and Kate McKinnon in a scene from Rough Night.

FOUR best friends reunite for a wild weekend, what could go wrong?

Grinspoon to smash footy gig curse

Pat Davern and Phil Jamieson wearing their true colours.

THE battle for State of Origin rock supremacy is on.

Rebel’s lawyer names huge sum

Hollywood agent Peter Principato told the court Rebel Wilson should have been landing between two and three lead roles a year at a minimum.

Hollywood star wants a staggering amount in damages.

Noosa eatery named Queensland's best restaurant

BEST RESTAURANT: Noosa's Wasabi fine-dining restaurant and bar has been named Queensland's best restaurant.

Fine dining bar and restaurant named Queensland's best

58 Acre Rural Lifestyle Property set in the Picturesque Swanfels Valley

70 Bradford Lane, Yangan 4371

Rural 4 1 4 $575,000 Neg

Position is everything when buying a property well this one would have to be one of the best on the market. Set on 58 acres 20 mins drive East of Warwick and close...

Land, Walk To Town Centre

27 Myall Avenue, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $90,000

Building block conveniently located just 2 blocks from Warwick's CBD. Town water available, power, phone and sewer run past. Bitumen road frontage to the 457sqm...

Surprise Yourself! Take a Look!

6 Horsman Road, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 3 $279,000

There is a lot more to this property than meets the eye your inspection is a must. This private and well presented 3 bedroom all with built-ins brick home set...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Timber Cottage Set on 2 Acres 5.5Km from CBD

27 Smelter Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 2 $229,000

This classic timber cottage situated on 8094m2 (2 acres) only 5.5km from Warwick is in need of some renovating with 3 bedrooms, kitchen dining combined with gas...

Views - Large Block -Close to School and Shop

52 King Street, Yangan 4371

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Well kept 3 bedroom home with large entertainment room and open plan kitchen, dining and lounge rooms. Air-con in lounge and reverse cycle in main bedroom. Gas...

Elevated with Outlook

6 Walker Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land On the elevated end of Walker Street, off Palmerin Street near the ... $99,000

On the elevated end of Walker Street, off Palmerin Street near the showgrounds, is this 1062 m cleared block. Ready to build your home has town water connected...

3 Bedroom Ensuite

14 Kidman Drive, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $ 300,000

Great home to relax and entertain! Three built in bedrooms, main bedroom has a bay windowand en suite. The lounge is bright and airy and flows through to the...

Beautiful Renovation Price Reduced!

39 Myall Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $249,000

This beautifully renovated home is located only 5 minutes walk from the Warwick CBD. With polished timber floors , a brand new kitchen & bathroom, fresh paint...

Mining giants in fight that could spell disaster for NQ town

STAND OFF: There are perfectly good homes for workers, but mining company QCoal could be forced to build a camp and the deserted streets and empty houses of Glenden would remain.

How two mining companies could ruin this small town

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!