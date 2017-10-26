BATTLE OF THE BULGE: Council joins fight against obesity

SWEET SUCCESS: Actor and filmmaker Damon Gateau in his documentary That Sugar Film (2015), which Southern Downs Regional Council says has helped shift attitudes towards nutrition in its fledgling plan for the region.

A COUNCIL-LED plan is in the works to help combat obesity in Warwick and across the Southern Downs.

Off the back of a Public Health Network report that found the Rose City is Queensland's fattest town, Southern Downs Regional Council intends to develop a region-wide health and community well-being action plan.

Nearly three quarters (73.6 per cent) of Warwick adults have been classed as overweight or obese.

The shocking figures come from the Australia's Health Tracker Study released by the Australian Health Policy Collaboration.

SDRC Community Services Advisory Committee member councillor Sheryl Windle said the results of the report were startling.

Cr Windle said the group was pushing for the plan to be developed to help bring down this number.

"The committee fully supports the creation of the action plan,” she said.

"I'm sure staff will do god job of putting that action plan together.”

Cr Windle said the council had partnered with YMCA Brisbane and WIRAC to begin initiatives to reverse the "alarming” trend.

She said the SDRC had success in the past few months, introducing a Winter is Coming to Southern Downs 10-week fitness program and running screenings of That Sugar Film across Warwick, Stanthorpe, Allora, Killarney and Wallangarra.

Three months on, 80 per cent of those involved in the program identified a change in the way they designed meals and 86 per cent identified a change in their shopping habits.

A further 65 per cent said they identified improved health as a result of participating.

WIRAC fitness and facilities manager Alex Cutmore said a lack of education had led to the increased obesity but things were beginning

to change.

"There are definitely a lot of contributing factors but I think education about proper eating habits is one of the biggest things,” Mr Cutmore said.

"People aren't as aware of nutrition as they should be and what the consequences of bad nutrition can be for overall health.

"I've heard the argument that having a lot of fast food outlets in town is a problem but I don't think it's the biggest factor by far.

"No one is forcing people to eat at these places but it just comes back to understanding that takeaway three or four times a week is not great for their health.”

Mr Cutmore said activity was increasing as governments focussed on promoting exercise and healthy eating.

"More and more people are getting active and part of that has been due to government education programs pushing the need for 30 minutes of exercise a day - people are starting to get the message,” he said.

"I think Local and State Governments do have a role to play; it's in their best interests that people in the community are healthy and active and if less people are getting sick due to related issues it's putting less strain on the health system.

"The opportunities are there and we've got a number of sporting clubs and fitness facilities and great parks, so it's just a matter of getting people to use them.

"I hope the plan will broaden people's accessibility to health and wellbeing services whether that's free training in park or free sessions with dietitians.

"That is one of first barriers - people say don't have time or don't have money so I think that would help get more people on board.”

Mayor Tracy Dobie said she was pleased to the council take the lead in boosting health and wellbeing.

Cr Dobie said the program would run for a further two years, including the programs that have already started.

"While it may not be the direct responsibility of (the) council I still think it is in the best interest when we have the staff and the reach to be the lead on something like this,” she said.