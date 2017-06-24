Battling diabetes in pregnancy

HEALTHY EATING: Pregnancy puts extra demands on some women. A healthy diet is a key part of dealing with that and fresh vegetables are a good start.

NATIONAL diabetes week 2017 kicks off on July 9, and my focus this month is on gestational diabetes.

Gestational diabetes is diagnosed during pregnancy when your body can't cope with the extra demand for insulin production, which results in high blood glucose levels.

Between 5-8% of pregnant women will develop gestational diabetes and this usually occurs sometime around the 24th-28th weeks of pregnancy.

About 10-20% of women with gestational diabetes will require insulin injections for the rest of their pregnancy.

This is safe for you and your baby, and you will not require insulin after your birth because gestational diabetes usually disappears.

Women who have had gestational diabetes should have their blood glucose levels checked every two-three years as they are at an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life.

Risk factors are:

Being over 30 years of age

A family history of type 2 diabetes

Being overweight

Having an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander background

Having a Vietnamese, Chinese, Middle Eastern, Polynesian or Melanesian background

Having had gestational diabetes during previous pregnancies

Gestational diabetes is managed by eating a healthy diet, regular physical activity and monitoring your blood glucose levels.

This will reduce the risk of complications during pregnancy and birth (such as miscarriage and stillbirth).

Healthy eating tips:

Eat small amounts often.

Include a mixture of foods that contain calcium (milk and cheese), iron (red meat, chicken and fish), and folic acid (dark green leafy vegetables).

Avoid foods and drinks high in sugar.

Eat food that has a lower glycemic index (help you stay fuller longer) such as basmati rice (medium GI but lower than white rice).

Keeping active

Make sure to discuss any form of exercise with your doctor or specialist beforehand.

Physical activity helps reduce insulin resistance and keep your blood glucose levels under control.

Monitoring blood glucose levels

It's important to monitor your blood glucose levels at home to check that your levels are within the target range (your doctor will advise you on these levels and how often to test).

Here at the Friendlies, we have a great range of blood glucose monitoring devices.

Please come in and see our friendly staff who will be more than happy to advise you on which device suits you and your lifestyle best.

All the best with your pregnancy and we hope to see you soon in store.