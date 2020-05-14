Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cyberbullying - generic. PHOTO: File.
Cyberbullying - generic. PHOTO: File.
News

Bay Instagram profile accused of cyberbullying

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
13th May 2020 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INSTAGRAM profile that allegedly posted harmful comments about Hervey Bay teens is no longer on the social media network.

Concerned parents accused 'herveybayconfessions' of promoting cyberbullying.

Many encouraged other social media users to report the profile.

It is unclear whether it was removed by Instagram or taken down by its creators.

Meanwhile, a Queensland Police spokesperson encouraged any children who had been the victim of cyberbullying to speak to their parents or caregivers.

"Anyone who believes they are at risk of physical injury or harm should contact police," the spokesperson added.

Victims were also encouraged to report incidents to their teachers or principals if the alleged perpetrators attended their schools.

Parents and caregivers have been urged to be vigilant and actively involved in their child's online activity.

You can access the office of the eSafety Commissioner at esafety.gov.au.

crime news cyberbullying hervey bay herveybayconfessions instagram online bullying police police news
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A wet winter predicted for the Southern Downs

        premium_icon A wet winter predicted for the Southern Downs

        Weather Water donation charities remain sceptical, say they’re ‘preparing for the worst’.

        Gutsy young business owners launch companies amid crisis

        premium_icon Gutsy young business owners launch companies amid crisis

        Business Southern Downs entrepreneurs are bucking the trend, working with new restrictions...

        Revealed: Rogue MP’s letter to Chinese ambassador

        premium_icon Revealed: Rogue MP’s letter to Chinese ambassador

        News Thwarted in his bid to haul the Chinese ambassador before committee

        Turf Club saddles up following RQ date announcement

        premium_icon Turf Club saddles up following RQ date announcement

        Sport Warwick trainers eagerly prepare to resume televised meets.