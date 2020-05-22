B&B makes bold business venture in time of crisis

COOKING UP A STORM: Sabo’s on Severn owners Joe and Lizzie Sabo are adding cooking classes to their B&B experience, with a focus on local produce. Picture: Liana Walker

COOKING UP A STORM: Sabo’s on Severn owners Joe and Lizzie Sabo are adding cooking classes to their B&B experience, with a focus on local produce. Picture: Liana Walker

THE region is facing uncertain times, but that hasn’t stopped this Granite Belt bed and breakfast expanding into new territory.

Sabo’s on Severn in Stanthorpe will offer a new series of cooking classes to their visitors, once eased coronavirus restrictions allow them to reopen.

The B&B’s owner Lizzie Sabo said the ‘Cooked from Scratch’ classes will be designed to showcase seasonal produce and wine from the Granite Belt region.

“Cooked from Scratch will be a regional, seasonal cooking class to begin with,” Mrs Sabo said.

“We have the accommodation, and we’re in the heart of this amazing place with some of the best produce we’ve ever seen.

“It will basically tie up the entire experience with everyone coming together, breaking bread, and sharing a meal.”

Throughout Mrs Sabo’s life, whether in her earlier career as a Brisbane-based nurse or her move to the Granite Belt, food has always been her true passion.

“I’m a passionate cook, I love to cook, and I love sharing that with people,” Mrs Sabo said.

“I’m never happier than when my table is full of beautiful food and surrounded by those I love.

“Breaking bread and sitting down with people to share food is soul-changing, and I truly think it’s what makes us.”

Mrs Sabo said the ‘Cooked from Scratch’ classes will take inspiration from her own experiences, the produce in season, and even professional masterclasses.

“I’m no chef, but I think I’ve got about 6,000 cookbooks and I’ve taken I don’t know how many cooking classes over the years,” she said.

“We’re hopefully going to get some cooks and chefs from around the Brisbane area to come down and share their skills as well.

“It’s basically just a melting pot of people who are passionate about food to be able to come and share those things together.”

For Mrs Sabo, her dream of the cooking school had been the driving force behind purchasing the Stanthorpe B&B, but one setback after another kept it on the backburner.

“This idea has been in the works for about 22 years now,” she said.

“It’s like the ducks were finally in a row, and then we had the drought, fires, and then the coronavirus.

“But if we keep waiting for the perfect time and don’t do it now, we never will.”

Mrs Sabo said while her cooking school’s opening date was pushed back by the coronavirus, the easing restrictions mean she will likely be able to start by the end of next month.

“By the end of June, hopefully everything will have settled down with the virus, and we’ll be looking at that last weekend for an opening date,” she said.

“I just want to share my passion for food, and help people stop being afraid of cooking or seeing it as a chore.

“There’s no wrong way of doing anything, and no ‘mistakes’ – just learn a lesson and have some fun, in cooking and in life.”