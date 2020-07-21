Be prepared: Fireys say no time to be complacent

WITH a community still recovering from last season's devastating bushfires and ongoing drought, Warwick fireys warn against residents becoming complacent.

Last week, the Australian Government's Seasonal Bushfire Outlook was published, predicting a "normal" fire season ahead for Queensland.

While this winter season had already seen significantly higher rainfall than the last, Warwick Fire Station officer Gavin Bliesner said residents needed to stay "prepared, prepared, prepared".

"It's certainly a wetter winter than last year, because that was pitiful with about 1mm of rain in six months," Mr Bliesner said.

"Around here through Killarney, Stanthorpe, and the rest of the region, they've all had a little bit of rain and produced a bit of grass.

"So, while it keeps the soil and some grass damp, it also encourages grass to grow, and if that dries out it becomes a fire hazard again."

This month, Warwick firefighters and Rural Fire Service volunteers completed controlled burns on private properties and along Warwick-Allora Road.

Australian Bushfire Seasonal Outlook July 2020. Picture: Federal Government

However, evidence given by QFES Commisioner Greg Leach in the Bushfire Royal Commission earlier this week raised concerns backburning may not be enough.

Commissioner Leach told Canberra officials that without rain, there was significant risk of "fast-running grassfires" this year.

He added the demand of the coronavirus outbreak had drained "a lot of resources" during hazard reduction operations, including social distancing and smoke considerations.

While the pandemic had minimal impact on Warwick's fire crews, Mr Bliesner warned residents wanting to complete their own backburning needed to proceed with caution.

"I would probably say all the officers in the South West region, from Clifton to Stanthorpe, would regularly take calls from residents doing their own backburning," he said.

"Just recently, there was an at-home burn that got a bit out of hand - nothing serious, but we always have to check and see whether they need to go through to Firecom.

"There's no cost (for a permit) and we're there to help with legislation and that kind of thing, and we always recommend that people go through the right channels and right processes."