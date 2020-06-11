Beautician given OK to contact co-accused bike drugs partner

Drug traffickers including a glamorous beauty therapist – who police claim are linked to the Finks bikie gang – have been allowed to contact their partners.

Drug traffickers including a glamorous beauty therapist – who police claim are linked to the Finks bikie gang – have been allowed to contact their partners.

TWO alleged drug traffickers have been given the green light to have contact with their partners - even though their other halves are accused of being involved in the same drug ring.

Beauty worker Chloe Victoria Smith and Jack Michael Thomson, both 26, were charged with drug trafficking over what detectives allege was a major syndicate in the Mackay region with ties to the Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

Lawyers for the pair asked Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday to vary their bail conditions so they could contact their partners, who are also facing drug charges.

Companies face fine after worker falls through garbage chute

Serial stalker terrorised five young women

Ms Smith was granted bail in April on the proviso she had no contact with her partner Reece William Luscombe, 30, who is behind bars on remand after being charged with trafficking.

Mackay woman Chloe Victoria Smith and her partner have been charged with drug trafficking. Picture: Supplied

The court was told the couple share a child together.

Mr Thomson and his partner, who have been in a relationship for 18 months, are both on bail and had also been ordered to have no contact with each other.

Prosecutor Rebecca Guppy-Coles opposed the application arguing that if the couples were allowed contact it "elevates the risk" they could reoffend.

In the case against Mr Thomson and his partner, Ms Guppy-Coles said the fact that 200g of MDMA, cocaine and firearms had been found in "plain sight" of the couple's house showed that the partner had "knowledge and awareness" of the trafficking operation.

North Mackay man Jack Michael Thomson has also been charged with drug trafficking.

The court did not hear the specific charges the partner was facing, however the prosecution alleged that she "may have been involved … in the transfer of $10,000 for payment of a drug debt to a co-accused".

Defence barrister Chris Wilson argued that the bail conditions had been "quite onerous" on the couple because Mr Thomson's partner had to move out of the couple's house and both were subject to other strict bail conditions.

Justice Peter Callaghan agreed that the court's bail conditions should not interfere with the couples' relationships and varied the conditions to allow Ms Smith and Mr Thomson contact with their partners.

He said he was "uncomfortable" with parents of any young child being stopped from communicating with each other.

Justice Callaghan also noted that Mr Luscombe's phone calls from jail were being monitored so authorities would be aware of whatever they spoke about.

"If they decided to take their conversation beyond family matters and into the area of anything even vaguely criminal, then the intelligence they would be providing to police would be highly valued," he said.

The court was told an application to revoke Ms Smith's bail will be heard in Mackay Magistrates Court on Friday.

Originally published as Beautician given OK to contact co-accused bike drugs partner